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HomeEducationNEET Re-Exam Result 2026 Date: When And Where To Check, How To Download Scorecard?

NEET Re-Exam Result 2026 Date: When And Where To Check, How To Download Scorecard?

NEET UG Re-Exam Result 2026 is expected in July. Check the expected result date, direct link, scorecard download steps and latest NTA updates.

Written By : Animesh Bhardwaj |  Updated at : 23 Jun 2026 01:18 PM (IST)

The National Testing Agency (NTA) conducted the NEET UG 2026 re-examination on 21 June 2026. Soon after the exam concluded, many candidates began looking for updates on the expected result date. The NEET UG 2026 re-exam result is expected to be announced during the second week of July. However, the NTA has not yet confirmed the official date and time for the declaration of results. 

Once the results are released, candidates will be able to access and download their scorecards online by logging in through the official website. To view their results, students will need to enter their application number and date of birth. 

ALSO READ: CBSE Announces Special 40:60 Evaluation Formula For Class 12 Private Students In Gulf Nations

With the examination process now complete, focus has shifted towards the announcement of results and the commencement of the medical counselling process for admissions to MBBS, BDS, AYUSH and other undergraduate medical courses. 

NTA Director General Abhishek Singh has stated that the agency is working to complete the evaluation process as quickly as possible to minimise any disruption to the admission schedule. 

"The examination result will be declared as soon as possible,". 

How to Download NEET UG Result 2026 and Scorecard 

Step 1: Visit the official NEET website at neet.nta.nic.in. 

Step 2: Click on the NEET UG 2026 Result/Scorecard link available on the homepage. 

Step 3: Log in using your Application Number and Password. 

Step 4: Submit the required details to access your results. 

Step 5: Your NEET UG 2026 scorecard will be displayed on the screen. 

Step 6: Download the scorecard and save a copy for future reference. 

Step 7: It is advisable to keep a printed copy of the scorecard for use during counselling and admission procedures. 

ALSO READ: CBSE 10th Result 2026 Shortly On cbse.gov.in, Here's How To Check

ReNEET 2026 Overview 

ReNEET 2026 refers to the NEET UG re-examination conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on 21 June 2026. The re-test was organised after the original NEET UG examination held on 3 May 2026 was cancelled. As a result, the June examination is being treated as a valid test for the current admission cycle. 

Now that the examination has concluded, candidates can stay updated on important developments, including the question paper, provisional answer key, expert analysis, paper review, student feedback, and result-related announcements. 

The NEET UG re-examination held on 21 June serves as the official entrance test for admission to undergraduate medical programmes, including MBBS, BDS, AYUSH, and other allied healthcare courses for the 2026 academic session. 

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Delhi Election Results 2025: Counting Begins; BJP Poised for Historic Comeback in Delhi, Exit Polls Suggest | ABP News

About the author Animesh Bhardwaj

Animesh Bhardwaj is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering Education, Politics, National and Global Affairs. He is committed to clear, meaningful reporting and creates impactful, reader-focused content.

For tips or queries, reach out at animesh.b@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 23 Jun 2026 01:18 PM (IST)
Tags :
NEET Education News NTA NEET Re Exam NEET Re-Exam Result 2026 NEET Re-Exam Result 2026 Date
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