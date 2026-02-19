School Assembly News Headlines: Kickstart your day with a brief round-up of major updates from India and around the world, followed by top sports stories and important education-related developments.

If you’re handling the news segment at your school assembly today, there’s no need to stress. We’ve curated a clean and organised list of key national, international, and sports headlines. These updates will help students stay aware of the latest happenings in the country, globally, and in the sporting arena.

National News

‘In Enthusiasm Of Being On Camera’: Galgotias' Statement On Professor After AI Summit Fiasco

MNS-Shiv Sena Tie-Up? Raj Thackeray Meeting With Eknath Shinde Meeting Sparks Buzz

Security Breach At Dassault Facility After India Approves 114 Make-In-India Rafales

Salim Khan Has Not Undergone Surgery, Remains On Ventilator: Lilavati Hospital

Under Fire After RoboDog Fiasco, Neha Singh Changes LinkedIn Status To 'Open To Work'

Ramadan 2026 Begins In India After Moon Sighting In Delhi, Lucknow, Patna; First Fast From Tomorrow

'TMC Wants To Field My Son-In-Law...': Expelled Leader Humayun Kabir's Explosive Claim

AAP Sarpanch Shot Dead At Wedding In Punjab, Second Party Leader Murdered Within Weeks

Tanker Carrying Chemical Collides With Truck On Delhi–Ajmer Highway, Huge Jam Reported

Praful Patel Points Finger At Aviation Company In Baramati Plane Crash Tragedy

Shivpal Tells UP Deputy CM: ‘Resign If You Feel So Strongly’

UP Government Sets Up ‘Kaushal Connect Cell’ To Link Youth With Industry Jobs

‘We Do Not Want Any Controversy’: IT Ministry Reacts As Galgotias Robodog Row Escalates

Heading Home For Holi? Railway Announces Special Trains From Delhi To UP

International News

Macron Posts 'Heart Emoji' Image With PM Modi Before Delhi Summit

8 Skiers Found Dead Near Lake Tahoe After California Avalanche

'No Reason To Believe...': Russian Foreign Ministry Rejects Trump's Claim On India's Oil Purchase

Macron Promises Easier Visas For Indians As France Aims For 30,000 Students By 2030

Pastor, Four Firefighters Among Five Critically Injured In New York Church Explosion

US Deploys Over 50 Fighter Jets To Middle East As Nuclear Talks With Iran Resume

Tarique Rahman Finalises 25-Member Cabinet, 24 State Ministers In Bangladesh

US Military Escalates Anti-Drug Operations with Deadly Caribbean Sea Strike

Business News

Vijay Mallya Says He Cannot Leave UK, Bombay HC Says Hearing Depends On Return

India-France Meet 2026: 30,000 Student Target, Visa-Free Transit And AI Push Announced

Fresher Hiring Intent Rises To 73%, Retail And Start-Ups Lead

Stock Markets End Higher, Sensex Ends At 83,680, Nifty Tests 25,800

Streaming Showdown: WBD Shareholders To Decide Between Netflix And Paramount Bids

Adani To Build Hyperscale AI Data Centres, Unveils $100 Billion Energy-Compute Plan For India

Nissan Gravite Vs Renault Triber: Design Updates And Rs 10,000 Price Advantage

Exports Surge, But Imports Outpace: India’s Trade Deficit Nearly Doubles In January

Maruti Suzuki eVitara Price Revealed, But With A Battery Rental Twist

YES Bank Under Scanner: Mumbai Police EOW To Probe Alleged ‘Closed-Loop Funding’ In Loan Deals

Sports News

5 Oldest Players To Play In T20 World Cup 2026; Aamir Kaleem Creates History At 44

Ahmedabad To Become Olympic-Ready City; Receives Rs 1,278 Crore Boost In Gujarat Budget 2026-27

IND vs NED Highlights, T20 WC: India Close Out Group Stage With Solid 17-Run Victory

DP World Players Championship: Shaurya Bhattacharya Dominates With Record 62 In Round 2

Abhishek Sharma Records Most Consecutive Ducks - Complete List Of His 2026 Ducks

Ishan Kishan's Comeback: Three Players Under Threat In India ODI Squad

'Dream Come True': BCCI Chief Mithun Manhas Reacts As J&K Reaches Maiden Ranji Final

Pakistan Hockey Captain Makes Shocking Claims; Says 'Washed Dishes, Cleaned Kitchen'

ICC T20I Rankings Shake-Up: Ishan Kishan Storms Into Top 10 As Abhishek Holds No.1 Spot

Rajasthan Royals Reason Behind Delay In IPL 2026 Schedule

