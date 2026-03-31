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HomeEducationCBSE Class 10 Board Exam 2026: Big Update on Second Exam LOC Submission, Board Issues Strict Guidelines

CBSE Class 10 Board Exam 2026: Big Update on Second Exam LOC Submission, Board Issues Strict Guidelines

CBSE Class 10 2026 update released on second exam LOC submission. Check phases, fee rules, and official guidelines for students and schools.

By : Animesh Bhardwaj | Updated at : 31 Mar 2026 02:07 PM (IST)

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released an important update regarding the second phase of the Class 10 Board Exam 2026. A fresh notification has been issued on the submission of the List of Candidates (LOC) for students intending to appear in the second board examination. The official notice is now available on the CBSE website at cbse.gov.in. 

Check - Official Notice

According to the board, the entire LOC submission process for the second examination will be conducted in a structured manner to ensure smooth planning and execution. Schools and students have been advised to carefully follow the revised process and guidelines issued by CBSE. 

Here’s everything you need to know.

CBSE LOC Submission Process Explained: Phase 1, 2 and 3 

As outlined in the official notice, the LOC submission process for the CBSE Class 10 second board exam will be carried out in three distinct phases. 

During Phase 1, schools are required to submit only the LOC details without making any payment. This step is aimed at estimating the number of students who are likely to appear in the second board examination, enabling the board to make necessary logistical arrangements in advance. 

In Phases 2 and 3, candidates will be allowed to make changes such as adding or removing subjects, modifying candidature details, and completing the payment of the required examination fee. This stage will finalise the LOC and must be completed through the respective schools from which students appeared in the main examination. 

What Happens If You Skip CBSE Second Board Exam 2026? 

The board has clarified an important condition for students who may choose not to appear in the second board examination after completing the LOC process. In such cases, the marks obtained in the main board examination will be considered final for result preparation. 

This provision ensures that students do not face any academic disadvantage if they decide against appearing in the second attempt after registration. 

CBSE Fee Rules 2026: Board Issues Strict Warning to Schools 

CBSE has also raised concerns over complaints that some schools are asking students to pay additional fees, including three months’ tuition charges, during LOC submission. The board has clearly stated that such practices are not allowed and must be stopped immediately. 

CBSE Class 10 Board Exam 2026: Board Issues Notice On Second Exam LOC Submission, Check Here 

To address this issue, the board has issued strict instructions to all affiliated schools: 

  • Schools must not collect any extra or unauthorised charges from students related to LOC submission 
  • Only the official examination fee mentioned in the LOC circular is permitted 
  • All schools are required to strictly follow CBSE rules and discontinue any practices that violate these regulations 

The board has further warned that any violation of these instructions will be taken seriously and may lead to action against the concerned institutions. 

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About the author Animesh Bhardwaj

Animesh Bhardwaj is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering Education, Politics, National and Global Affairs. He is committed to clear, meaningful reporting and creates impactful, reader-focused content.

For tips or queries, reach out at animesh.b@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 31 Mar 2026 01:50 PM (IST)
Tags :
Education News CBSE CBSE 10th Result 2026 CBSE Class 10th Result 2026 CBSE Class 10 Board Exam 2026
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