CBSE Board Exams 2026 Begin Today; Board Warns Against Fake Paper Leak Claims

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has officially announced that Class X and Class XII board exams start today, February 17, 2026. Alongside, the Board has issued a stern notice cautioning students, parents, and schools against spreading or believing unverified information, particularly concerning alleged question paper leaks circulating on social media.

CBSE emphasized that such fake messages, which have appeared in previous years, are attempting to create confusion and panic among examinees. "Rumours have the potential to interfere with the focus of students," the Board stated. Believing or forwarding such misinformation could disrupt preparation and increase anxiety at a critical time.

Strong Security Measures Ensure Fair Exams

Assuring stakeholders of the examination’s safety, CBSE highlighted that strict security protocols have been put in place, mirroring measures adopted in previous years. These arrangements are designed to maintain the integrity of the exams and prevent any malpractice. The Board also warned that any spread of misinformation or disruption of the exam process will be dealt with strictly according to relevant rules and regulations.

Rely Only on Official Channels

To receive accurate updates, CBSE has advised all students, parents, and schools to depend solely on official sources, including:

The CBSE website: https://www.cbse.gov.in

Regional CBSE offices

CBSE offices in New Delhi

The Board reinforced that official sources are the only reliable way to verify information about the Class X and Class XII exams, ensuring students can focus on their preparation without undue stress.

