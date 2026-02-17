Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
CBSE Board Exams 2026 Begin Today; Board Warns Against Fake Paper Leak Claims

CBSE Board Exams 2026 Begin Today; Board Warns Against Fake Paper Leak Claims

CBSE Class X & XII exams start today. Board warns against fake paper leak claims, urging students and parents to rely only on official updates.

By : Animesh Bhardwaj | Updated at : 17 Feb 2026 08:13 AM (IST)

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has officially announced that Class X and Class XII board exams start today, February 17, 2026. Alongside, the Board has issued a stern notice cautioning students, parents, and schools against spreading or believing unverified information, particularly concerning alleged question paper leaks circulating on social media. 

CBSE emphasized that such fake messages, which have appeared in previous years, are attempting to create confusion and panic among examinees. "Rumours have the potential to interfere with the focus of students," the Board stated. Believing or forwarding such misinformation could disrupt preparation and increase anxiety at a critical time. 

Strong Security Measures Ensure Fair Exams 

Assuring stakeholders of the examination’s safety, CBSE highlighted that strict security protocols have been put in place, mirroring measures adopted in previous years. These arrangements are designed to maintain the integrity of the exams and prevent any malpractice. The Board also warned that any spread of misinformation or disruption of the exam process will be dealt with strictly according to relevant rules and regulations. 

Rely Only on Official Channels 

To receive accurate updates, CBSE has advised all students, parents, and schools to depend solely on official sources, including: 

  • Regional CBSE offices 
  • CBSE offices in New Delhi 

The Board reinforced that official sources are the only reliable way to verify information about the Class X and Class XII exams, ensuring students can focus on their preparation without undue stress. 

Education Loan Information:
Calculate Education Loan EMI

Also read

Read
Published at : 17 Feb 2026 08:13 AM (IST)
Tags :
Education News CBSE CBSE Board Exams 2026 CBSE Class X & XII Exams
Photo Gallery

Embed widget