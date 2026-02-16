Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
T20 World Cup 2026Web StoriesEventsIdeas of IndiaIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEducationCBSE Board Exams 2026: Must-Follow Do’s and Don’ts for Class 10 and 12 Students

CBSE Board Exams 2026: Must-Follow Do’s and Don’ts for Class 10 and 12 Students

CBSE Board Exams 2026: Key do’s and don’ts for Class 10 and 12 students, from reporting time and dress code to exam-day tips.

By : Animesh Bhardwaj | Updated at : 16 Feb 2026 09:07 AM (IST)

CBSE Board Class 10 and 12 Exams 2026: With the CBSE Board Exams 2026 approaching, students must pay close attention to official instructions to avoid last-minute stress. The Central Board of Secondary Education has outlined key guidelines covering reporting time, dress code, permitted items, and exam-day behaviour. Following these rules carefully can help ensure a smooth and stress-free exam experience. 

Reach the Centre Early, No Late Entry 

Board exams start at 10:30 am, but you must reach your examination centre by 10:00 am sharp. While this may sound simple, unexpected traffic or roadblocks can create serious delays. 

To stay safe, plan your route in advance and leave home early. Visiting the exam centre beforehand can also help you avoid confusion on the day of the test. Remember, entry is strictly until 10:00 am; CBSE won’t allow latecomers. 

Arriving early also gives you time to settle down, organise your stationery, and mentally prepare. Rushing at the last minute can increase anxiety and disturb your focus. 

Follow the Dress Code Strictly 

Students must also pay close attention to what they wear on exam day. Regular candidates are required to appear in their school uniform, while private students should wear plain, light-coloured clothes. 

There are strict restrictions in place. Students must avoid jewellery, heavy shoes, metal accessories, and all electronic devices. This includes mobile phones, smartwatches, and similar gadgets. These rules are designed to ensure fair and smooth conduct of the examination. 

Stick to the Official Schedule 

CBSE has revised the exam timeline this year. The Class 10 examinations will conclude on 11th March 2026, while the Class 12 examinations will end on 10th April 2026. 

Students should rely only on the official timetable for planning their preparation. Guesswork or depending on unofficial information can lead to unnecessary confusion. 

Stay Calm and Exam-Ready 

CBSE, along with schools and parents, advises students to remain calm and well-organised. Carry your admit card and required stationery, sleep well the night before, and eat a healthy breakfast. 

Use the reading time wisely and begin with questions you are confident about before attempting tougher ones. Avoid discussing answers immediately after the exam and do not compare your performance with others. 

Board exams are meant to reflect your preparation and discipline not to create panic. Follow the guidelines, stay composed, and give your best effort. 

Education Loan Information:
Calculate Education Loan EMI

Related Video

Delhi Election Results 2025: Counting Begins; BJP Poised for Historic Comeback in Delhi, Exit Polls Suggest | ABP News

Also read

About the author Animesh Bhardwaj

Animesh Bhardwaj is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering Education, Politics, National and Global Affairs. He is committed to clear, meaningful reporting and creates impactful, reader-focused content.

For tips or queries, reach out at animesh.b@abpnetwork.com
Read
Published at : 16 Feb 2026 09:07 AM (IST)
Tags :
Education News CBSE CBSE Board Exams 2026 CBSE Board Exam Do’s And Don’ts CBSE Board Class 10 And 12 Exams 2026
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Trump Says Board Of Peace Members Pledged Over $5 Billion For Gaza Reconstruction
Trump Says Board Of Peace Members Pledged Over $5 Billion For Gaza Reconstruction
World
Israeli Drone Strike Kills 4 Near Lebanon-Syria Border In Attack Targeting Palestinian Operatives
Israeli Drone Strike Kills 4 Near Lebanon-Syria Border In Attack Targeting Palestinian Operatives
Cricket
India Dismantle Pakistan! Seal Solid 61-Run Win In T20 World Cup Clash
India Dismantle Pakistan! Seal Solid 61-Run Win In T20 World Cup Clash
Cricket
T20 World Cup: ‘No Handshake’ Moment Breaks The Internet During India Vs Pakistan Clash
T20 World Cup: ‘No Handshake’ Moment Breaks The Internet During India Vs Pakistan Clash
Advertisement

Videos

T20 World Cup: High-Voltage India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup Clash Tonight
Political Flash: Political Storm in Maharashtra Over Tipu Sultan–Shivaji Comparison
Politics: Siddiqu to Take SP Membership in Presence of Akhilesh Yadav
Weather Watch: 62% Rain Forecast at 8 PM for Mega Match
India vs Pakistan: India–Pakistan T20 World Cup Opener Tonight at Premadasa Stadium
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
Opinion | Jamaat’s Borderland Breakthrough: Why Polarisation In West Bengal Will Intensify Before & After 2026 Assembly Poll
Opinion
Embed widget