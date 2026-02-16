CBSE Board Exams 2026: Must-Follow Do’s and Don’ts for Class 10 and 12 Students

CBSE Board Class 10 and 12 Exams 2026: With the CBSE Board Exams 2026 approaching, students must pay close attention to official instructions to avoid last-minute stress. The Central Board of Secondary Education has outlined key guidelines covering reporting time, dress code, permitted items, and exam-day behaviour. Following these rules carefully can help ensure a smooth and stress-free exam experience.

Reach the Centre Early, No Late Entry

Board exams start at 10:30 am, but you must reach your examination centre by 10:00 am sharp. While this may sound simple, unexpected traffic or roadblocks can create serious delays.

To stay safe, plan your route in advance and leave home early. Visiting the exam centre beforehand can also help you avoid confusion on the day of the test. Remember, entry is strictly until 10:00 am; CBSE won’t allow latecomers.

Arriving early also gives you time to settle down, organise your stationery, and mentally prepare. Rushing at the last minute can increase anxiety and disturb your focus.

Follow the Dress Code Strictly

Students must also pay close attention to what they wear on exam day. Regular candidates are required to appear in their school uniform, while private students should wear plain, light-coloured clothes.

There are strict restrictions in place. Students must avoid jewellery, heavy shoes, metal accessories, and all electronic devices. This includes mobile phones, smartwatches, and similar gadgets. These rules are designed to ensure fair and smooth conduct of the examination.

Stick to the Official Schedule

CBSE has revised the exam timeline this year. The Class 10 examinations will conclude on 11th March 2026, while the Class 12 examinations will end on 10th April 2026.

Students should rely only on the official timetable for planning their preparation. Guesswork or depending on unofficial information can lead to unnecessary confusion.

Stay Calm and Exam-Ready

CBSE, along with schools and parents, advises students to remain calm and well-organised. Carry your admit card and required stationery, sleep well the night before, and eat a healthy breakfast.

Use the reading time wisely and begin with questions you are confident about before attempting tougher ones. Avoid discussing answers immediately after the exam and do not compare your performance with others.

Board exams are meant to reflect your preparation and discipline not to create panic. Follow the guidelines, stay composed, and give your best effort.

