CBSE Board Exam 2026: Class 10 Home Science Paper Today, Check Last-Minute Essential Tips

CBSE Board Exam 2026: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is conducting the Class 10 board examinations for the second day today. Students will appear for the Home Science paper in a single shift from 10:30 AM to 1:30 PM. The nationwide examination drive began on February 17, with more than 43 lakh candidates participating, including nearly 25 lakhs from Class 10. For this session, exams are being organised across 8,074 centres for Class 10 students.

On the opening day, Class 10 candidates took the mathematics (Basic) and Mathematics (Standard) papers. With the exam schedule now in full swing, the board has reiterated several important instructions for students to ensure smooth conduct.

CBSE Urges Students to Reach Centres Early

CBSE has advised candidates to plan their travel carefully and arrive at examination centres well ahead of time, keeping traffic conditions in mind. Entry to the exam hall will close strictly at 10 AM. Students who arrive late will not be permitted to enter.

All Class 10 examinations are being conducted in a single shift between 10:30 AM and 1:30 PM. The board exams for Class 10 will conclude on March 10. Overall, students will appear for 83 subjects this year. Among the approximately 25 lakh candidates, around 14 lakh are boys and about 10.9 lakh are girls.

The board has also clarified eligibility rules for students who may need to appear directly in the second board examination due to unavoidable circumstances.

CBSE Board Class 10 Home Science Exam 2026: Last-Minute Exam Tips

Scan the entire paper in the first 10 minutes and mark easy questions with an asterisk.

Start with sections you are 100% confident about building momentum and confidence.

Write point-wise answers, underline keywords, and leave a line gap between points for clarity.

Skip questions you’re stuck on and return to them later, keeping a 15-minute revision buffer.

Double-check calculations, roll number and question numbers before submitting.

Manage your time per section and allocate more time to high-mark questions.

Keep rough work organized to avoid confusion during revisions.

Read instructions carefully for each section to avoid careless mistakes.

Stay calm and focus on accuracy over speed and avoid rushing even if time is short.

Use diagrams or flowcharts where applicable to make answers neat and clear.

Keep track of attempted questions so you don’t miss any section.

Stay hydrated and take deep breaths if feeling stressed to maintain concentration.

CBSE Class 10 Exam Day Guidelines 2026

Some of the important guidelines related to CBSE 10th Board exams 2026 are given below.

The doors of the examination hall will open 45 minutes before the exam time

Students take their seats 30 minutes before the beginning of the exam

Those reaching late will not be allowed to enter the exam hall

Students must bring pen, pencil and ink

Electronics items are not allowed inside the exam hall

Students need to sit as per the roll numbers

Candidates are not allowed to leave the exam hall before the completion of the test

CBSE Board Class 10 Exam 2026: New Changes

CBSE has announced new changes for CBSE Class 10 2026 exam. This year, the board will conduct the CBSE 10th exam in two phases. The second phase will begin from May 15 to June 1, 2026. The question papers for Science and Social Science will be divided into different sections. Candidates need to answer as per the given sections, or else their answer sheets will not be evaluated.

