CBSE Board Class 10 Home Science Exam 2026: Key Chapters, Smart Prep Tips And Other Details Here

CBSE Class 10 Home Science Exam 2026 guide: key chapters, exam pattern, and smart preparation tips to help students score higher.

By : Animesh Bhardwaj | Updated at : 17 Feb 2026 03:01 PM (IST)

CBSE Board Class Exam 2026: The CBSE Class 10 Home Science Exam 2026 (Code 064) will include a 70-mark theory paper conducted over three hours, along with a 30-mark internal assessment. The exam is expected to be held around February 18, 2026. The paper mainly tests students on practical life skills, especially areas such as nutrition, human development, and resource management. Important topics include food hygiene, meal planning, and textiles. To score well, students should focus strongly on NCERT concepts and regularly practise previous years’ question papers. 

CBSE Class 10 Home Science Exam 2026: Key Chapters and Syllabus Focus for 2026 

The Home Science syllabus is structured around everyday life management and health awareness. Under Principles of Growth and Development, students must understand child development, especially during the early years. 

The Nutrition, Food Science, and Health unit is particularly important, covering balanced diets, food hygiene, the personal hygiene of the food handler, and safe food storage methods. 

In Resource Management, the focus is on managing family income, time, and energy efficiently. Meanwhile, Textiles and Apparel deals with choosing appropriate clothing, fabric care, and basic textile knowledge. 

Another important section is Consumer Education, which explains consumer rights and responsibilities in an area that often carries scoring questions. 

CBSE Class 10 Home Science Exam 2026: Smart Preparation Tips for CBSE 2026 

Students should remember that NCERT remains the most dependable study source. Building strong conceptual clarity from the textbook can significantly improve performance. 

It is wise to prioritise high-weightage areas such as nutrition, health, and consumer education. Solving the past 5–10 years of question papers will help identify commonly repeated questions and exam patterns. 

Active revision is equally important. Preparing short notes on topics like "food storage hygiene" and "balanced meals" can make last-minute revision easier. Practising answer writing within the time limit will also help improve speed and accuracy. 

CBSE Class 10 Home Science Exam 2026: Exam Pattern and Essential Guidelines 

The theory paper will carry 70 marks, while the remaining 30 marks will come from internal assessment, including practical work, projects, and file submission. The exam is tentatively scheduled from 10:30 AM to 1:30 PM on February 18, 2026. 

Students must follow the prescribed dress code. Regular candidates should wear their school uniform, while private candidates must opt for light, simple clothing without heavy embroidery or metallic decorations. Items such as smartwatches, electronic gadgets, jewellery, and excessive accessories are strictly prohibited. 

Finally, a neat and well-organised answer presentation can leave a positive impression on examiners and help maximise scores. 

Animesh Bhardwaj

Animesh Bhardwaj is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering Education, Politics, National and Global Affairs.

For tips or queries, reach out at animesh.b@abpnetwork.com
Published at : 17 Feb 2026 03:01 PM (IST)
Embed widget