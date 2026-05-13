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HomeEducationCBSE 12th Result 2026 OUT: Class 12 Science, Commerce, And Arts Results Declared, Direct Link Here

CBSE 12th Result 2026 OUT: Class 12 Science, Commerce, And Arts Results Declared, Direct Link Here

CBSE 12th Result 2026 declared; check Science, Commerce, Arts scores online via official websites and direct link.

By : Animesh Bhardwaj | Updated at : 13 May 2026 01:47 PM (IST)

CBSE 12th Result 2026 OUT LIVE: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced the Class 12 board examination results 2026 today, May 12. Students can now view their results on the official websites at cbse.gov.in and cbseresults.nic.in. 

To access the CBSE Class 12 result online, candidates must enter key details such as their roll number, school number, admit card ID, and date of birth. Once logged in, the digital scorecard will display subject-wise marks, grades, qualifying status, and overall result information. 

Direct Link To Check - CBSE 12th Result 2026

Direct Link To Check - CBSE 12th Result 2026 On UMANG

It is important to remember that the online marksheet is provisional. The final, original certificates will be issued later through respective schools. 

ALSO READ: CBSE 12th Result 2026 OUT Soon: Marksheet, Passing & Migration Certificates Students Must Collect After Result

CBSE Class 12 Result 2026: How To Check  

Step 1: Visit the official CBSE result websites at cbse.gov.in or results.cbse.nic.in.  

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link for the CBSE Class 12 scorecard PDF. 

Step 3: Enter your login details carefully, such as your registration number, roll number, or date of birth, as required. 

Step 4: After submitting the details, your CBSE Class 12 scorecard PDF will be displayed on the screen. 

Step 5: Download the scorecard and save it securely on your device. 

Step 6: Take a printed hard copy of the downloaded scorecard for future academic and official use. 

CBSE Class 12 Result 2026: First-Time Use of On-Screen Marking (OSM) System 

The CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 has been evaluated using the On-Screen Marking (OSM) system for the first time. This is a new step introduced by the Central Board of Secondary Education to modernise the examination evaluation process. 

CBSE had implemented the OSM system for Class 12 answer sheet evaluation in February. The board stated that this system aims to improve both efficiency and transparency in the assessment process. According to an official communication issued on 9 February to all affiliated school principals, the digital evaluation method was introduced to make marking more accurate and streamlined. 

Post-Result Services to Be Available After CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 

Once the CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 is declared, the board is expected to activate several post-result services for students. These services will help candidates review and manage their scores if needed. 

Students may be able to apply for: 

  • Verification of marks 
  • Photocopies of answer sheets 
  • Re-evaluation of marks 
  • Registration for compartment examinations 

ALSO READ: CBSE Class 12 Result 2026: How To Check Scores In DigiLocker And UMANG App If Website Crashes

As per CBSE rules, students must secure at least 33% marks in each subject, including theory and practical exams separately wherever applicable. 

Students are advised to regularly check the official CBSE websites for the latest updates regarding post-result procedures and deadlines.

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Delhi Election Results 2025: Counting Begins; BJP Poised for Historic Comeback in Delhi, Exit Polls Suggest | ABP News

About the author Animesh Bhardwaj

Animesh Bhardwaj is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering Education, Politics, National and Global Affairs. He is committed to clear, meaningful reporting and creates impactful, reader-focused content.

For tips or queries, reach out at animesh.b@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 13 May 2026 01:32 PM (IST)
Tags :
CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 CBSE 12th Result 2026 CBSE Class 12 Science Result 2026 CBSE 12th Commerce Result CBSE Class 12 Arts Result Updates Cbseresults Nic In 2026 CBSE 12th Toppers List 2026 CBSE Stream Wise Pass Percentage
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