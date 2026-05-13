CBSE 12th Result 2026 OUT LIVE: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced the Class 12 board examination results 2026 today, May 12. Students can now view their results on the official websites at cbse.gov.in and cbseresults.nic.in.

To access the CBSE Class 12 result online, candidates must enter key details such as their roll number, school number, admit card ID, and date of birth. Once logged in, the digital scorecard will display subject-wise marks, grades, qualifying status, and overall result information.

Direct Link To Check - CBSE 12th Result 2026

Direct Link To Check - CBSE 12th Result 2026 On UMANG

It is important to remember that the online marksheet is provisional. The final, original certificates will be issued later through respective schools.

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CBSE Class 12 Result 2026: How To Check

Step 1: Visit the official CBSE result websites at cbse.gov.in or results.cbse.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link for the CBSE Class 12 scorecard PDF.

Step 3: Enter your login details carefully, such as your registration number, roll number, or date of birth, as required.

Step 4: After submitting the details, your CBSE Class 12 scorecard PDF will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Download the scorecard and save it securely on your device.

Step 6: Take a printed hard copy of the downloaded scorecard for future academic and official use.

CBSE Class 12 Result 2026: First-Time Use of On-Screen Marking (OSM) System

The CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 has been evaluated using the On-Screen Marking (OSM) system for the first time. This is a new step introduced by the Central Board of Secondary Education to modernise the examination evaluation process.

CBSE had implemented the OSM system for Class 12 answer sheet evaluation in February. The board stated that this system aims to improve both efficiency and transparency in the assessment process. According to an official communication issued on 9 February to all affiliated school principals, the digital evaluation method was introduced to make marking more accurate and streamlined.

Post-Result Services to Be Available After CBSE Class 12 Result 2026

Once the CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 is declared, the board is expected to activate several post-result services for students. These services will help candidates review and manage their scores if needed.

Students may be able to apply for:

Verification of marks

Photocopies of answer sheets

Re-evaluation of marks

Registration for compartment examinations

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As per CBSE rules, students must secure at least 33% marks in each subject, including theory and practical exams separately wherever applicable.

Students are advised to regularly check the official CBSE websites for the latest updates regarding post-result procedures and deadlines.

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