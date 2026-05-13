Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
#WBBoardResultNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIPL 2026Israel Iran ConflictEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEducationCBSE Class 12 Result 2026 Declared: Pass Percentage At 85.20%, Over 94,000 Students Score Above 90%

CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 Declared: Pass Percentage At 85.20%, Over 94,000 Students Score Above 90%

CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 declared at cbse.gov.in. Check pass percentage, toppers data, 90% scorers, compartment list and direct link.

By : Animesh Bhardwaj | Updated at : 13 May 2026 02:31 PM (IST)

The Central Board of Secondary Education has officially announced the CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 on its official portals, bringing an end to the long wait for lakhs of students and parents across the country. Candidates who appeared for the board examinations can now access their marks online using their login credentials through the official result websites and digital platforms. 

This year, the overall pass percentage stood at 85.20%, showing a decline from last year’s 88.39%. Similar to the previous two years, the results were released on May 13. The Class 12 board examinations were conducted between February 17 and April 10, 2026, and the results were published 52 days after the conclusion of the exams. 

Direct Link To Check - CBSE Class 12 Result 2026

ALSO READ: CBSE Class 12th Results 2026 Declared At cbse.gov.in, Here's When And Where To Check

Girls Outperform Boys in CBSE Class 12 Results 

According to official figures, a total of 17,68,482 students registered for the examination, while 17,04,367 candidates appeared for the tests. Out of them, 15,40,934 students successfully passed the examination. 

Girls once again recorded better performances than boys. The pass percentage among girls stood at 88.86%, while boys achieved 82.13%. Transgender candidates recorded a 100% pass rate this year. 

The board also shared that 94,028 students scored above 90%, while 17,113 candidates secured marks above 95%. 

Over 1.63 Lakh Students Placed in Compartment Category 

CBSE stated that nearly 1,63,800 students have been placed in the compartment category, accounting for 9.26% of the total candidates who appeared for the examination. 

Among regions, Trivandrum recorded the highest pass percentage at 95.62%, followed by Chennai at 93.84% and Bengaluru at 93.19%. 

Institution-wise, Kendriya Vidyalayas emerged as the top-performing category with a pass percentage of 98.55%, closely followed by Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas at 98.47%. The Delhi region recorded an overall pass percentage of nearly 92%, while foreign schools affiliated with CBSE achieved 90.50%. 

Where and How to Check CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 

Students can check their results through the following official platforms: 

  • CBSE Official Website 
  • CBSE Results Portal 
  • DigiLocker 
  • UMANG app 

To download the scorecard, students need to enter their roll number, school number, and admit card ID on the result portal. 

ALSO READ: CBSE 12th Result 2026 OUT: Class 12 Science, Commerce, And Arts Results Declared, Direct Link Here

Original Mark Sheets to Be Distributed by Schools 

The online scorecards released by CBSE are provisional in nature. Students will receive their original marksheets and passing certificates separately through their respective schools in the coming days. 

The board conducted the Class 12 examinations this year at multiple centres across India and abroad under enhanced digital evaluation procedures. 

Education Loan Information:
Calculate Education Loan EMI

Before You Go

Delhi Election Results 2025: Counting Begins; BJP Poised for Historic Comeback in Delhi, Exit Polls Suggest | ABP News

About the author Animesh Bhardwaj

Animesh Bhardwaj is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering Education, Politics, National and Global Affairs. He is committed to clear, meaningful reporting and creates impactful, reader-focused content.

For tips or queries, reach out at animesh.b@abpnetwork.com
Read More
Published at : 13 May 2026 02:22 PM (IST)
Tags :
Education News CBSE CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 CBSE Class 12 Toppers 2026 CBSE Class 12 Pass Percentage 2026
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Education
CBSE 12th Result 2026 Declared On web.umang.gov.in, Direct Link To Check Here
CBSE 12th Result 2026 Declared On web.umang.gov.in, Direct Link To Check Here
Education
Rajasthan Brothers Bought NEET Question Paper For Rs 30 Lakh, Leak Reached 700 Students
Rajasthan Brothers Bought NEET Question Paper For Rs 30 Lakh, Leak Reached 700 Students
Education
CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 Declared: Pass Percentage At 85.20%, Over 94,000 Students Score Above 90%
CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 Declared: Pass Percentage At 85.20%, Over 94,000 Students Score Above 90%
Education
CBSE Class 12th Results 2026 Declared At cbse.gov.in, Here's When And Where To Check
CBSE Class 12th Results 2026 Declared At cbse.gov.in, Here's When And Where To Check
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Central Board of Secondary Education Class 12 Results Declared
Breaking: CBI Enters National Testing Agency Office Amid NEET Probe
Breaking: Suvendu Adhikari to Retain Bhabanipur Seat, Leave Nandigram
Breaking: Postmortem Report Awaited in Prateek Yadav Death Case Amid Multiple Claims
BIG UPDATE: CBI Detains Dhananjay Lokhande in NEET Paper Leak Case, Probe Expands
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
OPINION | BrahMos Diplomacy: How India’s Supersonic Missile Is Reshaping Asian Geopolitics
Opinion
Embed widget