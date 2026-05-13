The Central Board of Secondary Education has officially announced the CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 on its official portals, bringing an end to the long wait for lakhs of students and parents across the country. Candidates who appeared for the board examinations can now access their marks online using their login credentials through the official result websites and digital platforms.

This year, the overall pass percentage stood at 85.20%, showing a decline from last year’s 88.39%. Similar to the previous two years, the results were released on May 13. The Class 12 board examinations were conducted between February 17 and April 10, 2026, and the results were published 52 days after the conclusion of the exams.

Direct Link To Check - CBSE Class 12 Result 2026

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Girls Outperform Boys in CBSE Class 12 Results

According to official figures, a total of 17,68,482 students registered for the examination, while 17,04,367 candidates appeared for the tests. Out of them, 15,40,934 students successfully passed the examination.

Girls once again recorded better performances than boys. The pass percentage among girls stood at 88.86%, while boys achieved 82.13%. Transgender candidates recorded a 100% pass rate this year.

The board also shared that 94,028 students scored above 90%, while 17,113 candidates secured marks above 95%.

Over 1.63 Lakh Students Placed in Compartment Category

CBSE stated that nearly 1,63,800 students have been placed in the compartment category, accounting for 9.26% of the total candidates who appeared for the examination.

Among regions, Trivandrum recorded the highest pass percentage at 95.62%, followed by Chennai at 93.84% and Bengaluru at 93.19%.

Institution-wise, Kendriya Vidyalayas emerged as the top-performing category with a pass percentage of 98.55%, closely followed by Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas at 98.47%. The Delhi region recorded an overall pass percentage of nearly 92%, while foreign schools affiliated with CBSE achieved 90.50%.

Where and How to Check CBSE Class 12 Result 2026

Students can check their results through the following official platforms:

CBSE Official Website

CBSE Results Portal

DigiLocker

UMANG app

To download the scorecard, students need to enter their roll number, school number, and admit card ID on the result portal.

ALSO READ: CBSE 12th Result 2026 OUT: Class 12 Science, Commerce, And Arts Results Declared, Direct Link Here

Original Mark Sheets to Be Distributed by Schools

The online scorecards released by CBSE are provisional in nature. Students will receive their original marksheets and passing certificates separately through their respective schools in the coming days.

The board conducted the Class 12 examinations this year at multiple centres across India and abroad under enhanced digital evaluation procedures.

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