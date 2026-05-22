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HomeEducationCivil Services Preliminary Exam 2026 To Be Held On May 24 In Dehradun; Over 12,500 Candidates To Appear

Civil Services Preliminary Exam 2026 To Be Held On May 24 In Dehradun; Over 12,500 Candidates To Appear

UPSC Civil Services Prelims 2026 will be held on May 24 in Dehradun across 32 centres with CCTV, jammers and face authentication.

By : Animesh Bhardwaj | Updated at : 22 May 2026 01:02 PM (IST)

Dehradun is set to host the Civil Services Preliminary Examination 2026 on May 24, with the district administration intensifying preparations to ensure smooth and transparent conduct of the exam. A total of 12,545 candidates will appear for the examination, which will be conducted across 32 centres in the city. 

The examination will take place in two shifts. The first session will be held from 9:30 am to 11:30 am, while the second shift will run from 2:30 pm to 4:30 pm. 

To strengthen security and monitoring arrangements, authorities have directed officials to verify the functioning of jammers, CCTV cameras, and face authentication applications at all examination centres. The administration has also remained on alert mode to ensure fair and transparent conduct of the examination process. 

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Preparations Reviewed Ahead of Examination 

To review arrangements for the examination, Additional District Magistrate KK Mishra chaired an important meeting on Thursday at the IRDT Auditorium near Survey Chowk. The meeting was attended by zonal magistrates, sector magistrates, nodal police officers, centre superintendents and other officials concerned with the examination process. 

During the meeting, officials were instructed to ensure peaceful, fair, and successful conduct of the examination. The ADM emphasised that no negligence in the examination process would be tolerated. 

Zonal and sector magistrates were directed to carry out physical inspections of their respective centres in advance and maintain coordination with centre administrators. Officials were also asked to thoroughly check all security and technical arrangements, including CCTV cameras, jammers, and face authentication systems. 

Authorities further instructed that all examination centres should be completely sanitised a day before the examination. Officials were also directed to share their contact numbers with centre administrators and keep their mobile phones active throughout the examination period. 

Tight Security Arrangements in Place 

The administration has planned strict security measures for transportation of question papers. Sealed packets for the first shift examination will be collected from the treasury’s double-locker system at 7 am, while packets for the second shift will be taken out at 11 am. 

Officials said the question papers would be delivered to all examination centres under tight security before the scheduled examination timings. 

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The Additional District Magistrate instructed all departments to maintain confidentiality, proper security arrangements, and timely coordination throughout the examination process. He also stressed that the examination must be conducted with complete transparency and discipline to avoid inconvenience to candidates. 

The meeting was attended by Superintendent of Police City Praveen Kumar, SDM Yogesh Mehra, SDM Vinod Kumar, SDM Apoorva Singh, SDM Kumkum Joshi, SDM Aparna Dhoudiyal, along with zonal magistrates, sector magistrates, police nodal officers and centre administrators.

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Delhi Election Results 2025: Counting Begins; BJP Poised for Historic Comeback in Delhi, Exit Polls Suggest | ABP News

About the author Animesh Bhardwaj

Animesh Bhardwaj is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering Education, Politics, National and Global Affairs. He is committed to clear, meaningful reporting and creates impactful, reader-focused content.

For tips or queries, reach out at animesh.b@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 22 May 2026 12:59 PM (IST)
Tags :
Education News UPSC UPSC Civil Services Prelims 2026 UPSC 2026
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