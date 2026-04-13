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HomeEducationCBSE 10th Result 2026 Rule OUT: How Skill Subjects Can Help You Pass Even After Failing

CBSE 10th Result 2026 Rule OUT: How Skill Subjects Can Help You Pass Even After Failing

CBSE 10th Result 2026 update: Skill subjects can help students pass even after failing a core paper. Check ‘Best 5’ rule and key details here.

By : Animesh Bhardwaj | Updated at : 13 Apr 2026 01:45 PM (IST)

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has introduced a significant change in its evaluation policy, bringing relief to students appearing for Class 10 board exams. Many students often worry that failing in a core subject could ruin their entire academic year. However, under the revised system, students now have a safety net in the form of skill subjects. 

Big relief for CBSE students! The Central Board of Secondary Education has updated its evaluation policy for Class 10. Skill subjects like IT and AI can now help students pass even if they fail in a core subject.

CBSE 10th Result 2026: What Is the ‘Best 5’ Rule? 

CBSE prepares Class 10 results based on the “Best 5” subjects. Typically, students study five main subjects along with an additional (sixth) subject. According to the updated rule, if a student has opted for a skill subject such as Information Technology (IT), Artificial Intelligence (AI), or Tourism as the sixth subject, it can help safeguard their result. 

For instance, if a student fails to secure passing marks in a core subject like Mathematics or Science but passes the skill subject, the marks of the skill subject can replace the failed subject. This substitution ensures that the student is declared ‘pass’ and also helps improve the overall percentage. 

Special Provisions for Language Subjects 

CBSE has also clarified rules regarding language subjects. If a student fails in one of the two language papers, it may be replaced by a third language or another subject, provided specific criteria are met. However, this flexibility mainly supports students in subjects like Science, Mathematics, and Social Science, where many face challenges. 

Why Skill Subjects Are a Game-Changer Under NEP 

With the implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP), the board is shifting focus from purely academic knowledge to skill-based learning. This approach reduces academic pressure on students and provides them with additional opportunities to perform better. 

Important Advice for Students and Parents 

Education experts suggest that students should carefully choose a skill subject as their sixth subject from Class 9 itself. This subject should not be seen as merely optional but as a strategic backup. 

In situations where a student is unable to perform well in a core subject due to illness or other reasons, the skill subject can act as a safeguard and prevent a failing result. This system is expected to reduce the number of failing students and encourage greater interest in vocational education among learners. 

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About the author Animesh Bhardwaj

Animesh Bhardwaj is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering Education, Politics, National and Global Affairs. He is committed to clear, meaningful reporting and creates impactful, reader-focused content.

For tips or queries, reach out at animesh.b@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 13 Apr 2026 01:45 PM (IST)
Tags :
Education News CBSE CBSE Class 10 Result 2026 CBSE 10th Result 2026 CBSE 10th Result 2026 Update
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