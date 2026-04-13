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HomeEducationCBSE Class 10 Result 2026 Anytime Soon: Latest Update On Date, How To Check & Key Details

CBSE Class 10 Result 2026 Anytime Soon: Latest Update On Date, How To Check & Key Details

CBSE Class 10 Result 2026 expected soon. Check result date, direct link at cbse.gov.in, steps to download marksheet and latest updates here.

By : Animesh Bhardwaj | Updated at : 13 Apr 2026 09:36 AM (IST)

The Central Board of Secondary Education is expected to declare the CBSE Class 10 board exam (Session 1) results for 2026 shortly, possibly earlier than last year. However, the board has not yet confirmed the official date and time for the announcement. Once the results are released, students who appeared for the exams will be able to access and download their mark sheets from the official website at cbse.gov.in. 

This year’s timeline has been adjusted due to the second phase of board examinations scheduled for May 2026. A massive number of candidates are awaiting the outcome, with nearly 43 lakh students appearing overall, including around 25 lakh Class 10 students. 

To check their results online, students will be required to enter key login details such as roll number, school number, admit card ID, date of birth, and the security pin displayed on the screen. Digital mark sheets and certificates will also be made available on DigiLocker soon after the results are declared. 

CBSE Result 2026 Direct Link: Where to Check Class 10 scores 

Students can access their results through multiple official platforms: 

  • cbse.gov.in 
  • results.nic.in 
  • results.digilocker.gov.in 
  • umang.gov.in 

How to Check CBSE 10th Result 2026 Online Step-by-Step 

Step 1: Visit cbse.gov.in or results.cbse.nic.in 

Step 2: Click on the link for “CBSE 10th Result 2026” 

Step 3: Enter roll number, school number, admit card ID, and date of birth 

Step 4: Click on submit 

Step 5: Your result will be displayed on the screen 

Step 6: Download the marksheet PDF and keep it safe 

CBSE On-Screen Marking (OSM): What It Means for Students 

Under the On-Screen Marking (OSM) system, teachers now evaluate answer sheets digitally through an online platform. Physical answer book checking is no longer followed for this process. Examiners are assigned specific computer systems to log in and assess responses efficiently. 

CBSE 10th Result 2026: Verification Process and Grace Marks Rules 

Students who feel their marks do not reflect their performance can apply for verification. This process allows for rechecking technical errors such as incorrect totaling, unanswered questions left unchecked, or mistakes in transferring marks. 

CBSE may award grace marks under certain circumstances. These include situations where a student narrowly misses passing by a mark, or if there are issues such as errors in the question paper, incorrect options, or unexpectedly difficult or lengthy papers. Moderation may also be applied to ensure fairness across different exam sets or years. 

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About the author Animesh Bhardwaj

Animesh Bhardwaj is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering Education, Politics, National and Global Affairs. He is committed to clear, meaningful reporting and creates impactful, reader-focused content.

For tips or queries, reach out at animesh.b@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 13 Apr 2026 09:36 AM (IST)
Tags :
Education News CBSE CBSE Result 2026 CBSE Class 10 Result 2026 CBSE 10th Result 2026 CBSE Class 10 Result 2026 Date CBSE 10th Result 2026 Direct Link
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