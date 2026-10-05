CAT 2026 Correction Window Opens: Check What You Can Edit In Your Application Form

CAT 2026: The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Indore has opened the application correction facility for CAT 2026. Candidates who have completed their registration and paid the required application fee can now make changes to select details in their form.

The CAT 2026 correction window opened on October 5 at 10 am and will remain available until October 6 at 5 pm. Candidates should use this period to check their application carefully and correct any permitted details before the facility closes.

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The Common Admission Test (CAT) 2026 is scheduled to take place on November 29, 2026, across three sessions. The examination is a key entrance test for admission to MBA programmes offered by the Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs), besides being accepted by several other business schools.

CAT 2026 Correction Window: Check Deadline

Candidates should note that the correction facility is available for a limited period. It started at 10 am on October 5 and will close at 5 pm on October 6.

IIM Indore had begun the CAT 2026 registration process on August 3. Those who successfully registered and completed payment of the application fee are eligible to use the correction window.

The organising institute has advised candidates to carefully check their applications and make any required changes within the specified period. No extension will be provided after the deadline.

CAT 2026: Which Details Can Be Edited?

The correction facility does not allow candidates to modify every detail entered in the application form. According to the official announcement, eligible candidates can make changes to the following fields:

Photograph

Signature

Test State/City Preferences

Candidates should review these details before submitting any changes during the correction period.

CAT 2026 Exam Duration And Section-Wise Timing

The CAT 2026 examination will have a total duration of 120 minutes. Candidates will receive 40 minutes to answer questions in each section.

The examination structure does not allow candidates to move between sections while they are attempting questions in a particular section. Therefore, candidates will need to complete the allotted section within the specified time before moving ahead as per the examination format.

CAT 2026 Exam Centres: Check City Preference Rules

CAT 2026 will be conducted in around 170 cities. During the application process, candidates were allowed to select five preferred cities as their test-city choices.

The exam authority has stated that it will try to allot candidates a test centre from among their preferred options. However, if there is high demand in a particular region, the CAT centre may assign a location close to one of the cities selected by the candidate.

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Once a test centre has been allotted, candidates will not be permitted to request a change. Candidates should therefore carefully review their test-state and city preferences while the correction facility is available.

CAT 2026: Exam Date

CAT 2026 is scheduled for November 29, 2026. The examination will be conducted in three sessions. Candidates appearing for the test should keep the examination date and the correction window deadline in mind and complete all permitted changes within the specified timeframe.

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