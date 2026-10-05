JEE Main 2027 Registration: Application Window To Open Soon, Check Documents Required

JEE Main 2027: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is set to open the registration process for JEE Main 2027 soon. Students planning to take the engineering entrance examination will be able to complete the application process through the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

JEE Main is conducted twice a year, giving candidates two opportunities to appear for the examination. The first session takes place in January, followed by the second session in April. Candidates who want to improve their Session 1 performance can also appear in the second session.

The January 2027 examination dates have already been announced. The exam is scheduled for January 22, 23, 24, 28, 29 and 30, 2027.

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JEE Main 2027 Exam Dates And Languages

The January session of JEE Main 2027 will be conducted across six dates: January 22, 23, 24, 28, 29 and 30.

Candidates will be able to take the examination in 13 languages. The available languages are Assamese, Bengali, English, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu and Urdu.

JEE Main continues to attract a large number of engineering aspirants every year. In the previous year, 26 candidates achieved a 100-percentile score across the January and April session examinations.

JEE Main 2027 Registration: Steps To Apply

Go to the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Select the registration link for JEE Main 2027.

Begin the new registration process.

Choose the required login mode and enter the identification details.

Provide details such as the candidate's name, mobile number, and email address.

The application number and password will be generated as login credentials.

Sign in and fill in the personal and educational information.

Upload scanned copies of the photograph, signature, and other required documents.

Pay the applicable application fee.

Download and retain the confirmation page for future reference.

NOTE: Candidates should carefully review all information entered in the form before submitting the application.

JEE Main 2027: Application Fee

The application fee varies according to the candidate's category. As mentioned in the information provided, the fee is:

Unreserved male candidates: Rs 1,000

Gen-EWS/OBC male candidates: Rs 900

Unreserved/Gen-EWS/OBC female candidates: Rs 800

SC/ST/PwD/Transgender candidates: Rs 500

Candidates should check the applicable category before completing the fee payment.

Documents Required For JEE Main 2027 Registration

Aspirants can avoid last-minute problems by keeping the necessary documents and details ready before the application window opens.

The required documents and information include:

Valid email address and mobile number

Aadhaar card details

OBC-NCL/EWS certificate, if applicable

PwD certificate, if applicable

Other identification and eligibility documents as required

Having these details available can make it easier for candidates to complete the application once registrations begin.

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JEE Main 2027 Information Bulletin

NTA will also publish the JEE Main 2027 information bulletin on its official website. The bulletin will provide important information related to the examination and application process.

It will include details about the application fee, admit card, examination dates, exam pattern, marking scheme, and other instructions.

Candidates preparing for JEE Main 2027 should regularly check the official website for the registration opening date and further announcements. Once the application window is activated, aspirants should carefully follow the instructions while completing and submitting their forms.

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