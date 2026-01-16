BSEB 12th Admit Card 2026 Released At intermediate.biharboardonline.com, Know How to Download

BSEB 12th Admit Card 2026: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has issued the admit cards for the Class 12 board examinations 2026. Students appearing for the Inter Annual Theory Exams can now check and download their hall tickets from the official website at intermediate.biharboardonline.com.

To access and download the admit card, the educational institution must log in using its school or user ID and password. The Bihar Board Class 12 admit card (PDF) is a compulsory document and must be carried to the examination centre on the day of the exam. The last date to download the BSEB Class 12 admit card is February 1.

Additionally, the BSEB had earlier issued the dummy admit card for students appearing in the Matric and Intermediate examinations in November. Each year, the Bihar Board releases a dummy admit card before the final version so that students have enough time to check their details and request corrections if any errors are found.

BSEB 12th Admit Card 2026: How to Download

To download the Bihar Board Inter admit card, follow the steps below:

Step 1: Visit the official website intermediate.biharboardonline.com.

Step 2: Click on the link titled “Intermediate Annual Examination 2026 – Theory Admit Card”.

Step 3: Enter your valid User ID and Password.

Step 4: The Bihar Board Class 12 hall ticket will then appear on the screen.

Step 5: Download and take a printout of the BSEB Class 12 admit card for future reference.

Direct Link to Download - BSEB 12th Admit Card 2026

About BSEB 12th Exam 2026:

Students should note that they will not be able to download the admit card on their own. Instead, they will be required to collect it directly from their respective institutes.

The Bihar Board Class 12 theory examinations are scheduled to take place from February 2 to February 13, 2026. The board exams will be conducted in two shifts: the morning session from 9:30 am to 12:45 pm, and the afternoon session from 2:00 pm to 5:15 pm.

