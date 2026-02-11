BPSCL Assistant Manager Recruitment 2026: Bokaro Power Supply Company Limited (BPSCL) has announced recruitment for the post of Assistant Manager (Boiler Operation Engineer). The application process is currently open, and eligible candidates can submit their applications online through the official website, bpscl.com.

The recruitment notification was issued on 9 February 2026, and online applications began on the same day. Through this recruitment drive, BPSCL aims to fill 15 vacancies for the Assistant Manager (BOE) post. Interested candidates can apply until 5 March 2026, after which no applications will be accepted.

BPSCL Assistant Manager Recruitment 2026: Educational Qualification

Applicants must complete a full-time BE or BTech degree from a recognised university or institution in Mechanical, Electrical, Chemical, Power Plant, Production, or Instrumentation Engineering. Candidates from the General, OBC (NCL), and EWS categories must have secured at least 65 per cent marks, while SC and ST candidates are required to have a minimum of 55 per cent marks.

BPSCL Assistant Manager Recruitment 2026: Application Fee

Candidates belonging to the General, OBC (NCL), and EWS categories are required to pay an application fee of ₹500. However, SC, ST, and departmental candidates are exempted from paying the application fee. The fee must be paid through online mode only.

BPSCL Assistant Manager Recruitment 2026: How to Apply

Step 1: Visit the BPSCL application portal through IBPS at bpscl.com.

Step 2: Complete the registration process by providing the required details.

Step 3: Log in using the registered credentials and fill in your personal and educational information.

Step 4: Upload the scanned copies of your photograph and signature in the prescribed format.

Step 5: Pay the application fee through the online payment mode.

Step 6: Submit the application form.

Step 7: Download and print a copy of the submitted application for future reference.

BPSCL Assistant Manager Recruitment 2026: Important Dates

Application start date: February 9, 2026

Last date to apply: March 5, 2026

Computer-based exam and interview: To be announced later

BPSCL Assistant Manager Recruitment 2026: Age Limit

The maximum age limit for applicants is 30 years, calculated as of 5 March 2026. Age relaxation will be provided to candidates from reserved categories as per government norms.

BPSCL Assistant Manager Recruitment 2026: Salary Details

Selected candidates will receive an attractive pay package. During the initial period, the salary will range from ₹50,000 to ₹1,60,000 under the E-1 grade. After successfully completing one year of probation, the pay scale will be revised to ₹60,000 to ₹1,80,000.

BPSCL Assistant Manager Recruitment 2026: Selection Process

The selection process for BPSCL Assistant Manager recruitment will be conducted in two stages. The first stage will consist of a 90-minute computer-based test. Candidates who qualify in the written examination will be shortlisted for the interview round. Final selection will be based on performance in both the exam and the interview.

