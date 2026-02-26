Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
CBSE Board Exam 2026: Re-Assessment Allowed Only For Theory Papers, No Change In Practical Marks

CBSE Board Exam 2026: Re-Assessment Allowed Only For Theory Papers, No Change In Practical Marks

CBSE allows re-assessment only for theory papers in 2026 exams; practical marks cannot be revised.

By : Animesh Bhardwaj | Updated at : 26 Feb 2026 01:07 PM (IST)

CBSE Board Exam 2026: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has clarified key rules regarding evaluation and re-assessment for the CBSE Board Exams 2026, addressing common concerns among students and parents. 

CBSE Examination Controller Sanyam Bhardwaj has stated that students can apply for re-assessment only for theory (written) exam papers. No changes will be permitted in practical or internal assessment of marks under any circumstances. 

Re-Assessment Rules Explained 

According to the board’s guidelines, students who are dissatisfied with their theory exam scores may apply for re-evaluation as per the prescribed process. However, practical and internal assessment marks cannot be reviewed or revised. 

CBSE has explained that practical marks are finalised at the school level in the presence of the subject teacher and an external examiner. These marks are then uploaded to the board’s official portal and are treated as final. 

Passing Criteria for CBSE Exams 

To pass the CBSE Board Exams, students must secure the minimum required marks separately in both theory and internal assessment (practical) components. Marks from theory and practical exams cannot be combined to meet the passing requirements. 

If a student fails to achieve the minimum qualifying marks in the theory paper, they will be considered failing in that subject, even if they have scored full marks in the practical component. 

CBSE Board Result 2026 Date 

The CBSE Class 10 board exams will conclude on March 11, 2026, while the Class 12 exams will end on April 10, 2026. Following the completion of answer sheet evaluation, the board will announce the CBSE Board Result 2026 on its official website, cbse.gov.in. 

The board has not yet confirmed the official result declaration date. Students will also be able to check their results online once they are released. 

About the author Animesh Bhardwaj

Animesh Bhardwaj is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering Education, Politics, National and Global Affairs. He is committed to clear, meaningful reporting and creates impactful, reader-focused content.

For tips or queries, reach out at animesh.b@abpnetwork.com
Read
Published at : 26 Feb 2026 01:03 PM (IST)
Tags :
Education News CBSE CBSE Board Exam 2026 CBSE Result Re-Assessment CBSE Re-assessment Rules
