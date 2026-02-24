Bihar Board To Start Class 12 Answer Sheet Evaluation From Feb 27; Key Guidelines Issued

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is set to begin the evaluation of Class 12 answer sheets for the 2026 board examinations from February 27. The assessment process will continue until March 10, according to the board’s latest notification.

To streamline the process, the board has uploaded the subject-wise list of teachers from recognised educational institutions on its official portal. These teachers will be engaged in answer sheet evaluation and other confidential duties linked to the Intermediate examinations.

Appointment Letters and Teacher Deployment

As per the official notice, the board has also published the list of subject-wise co-examiners along with their appointment letters on the committee’s website. Hard copies of these appointment letters were dispatched to district education officer (DEO) offices between February 22 and 23 after being packed school-wise.

Teachers assigned to evaluation work can download their appointment letters by visiting the official website and clicking on the “Inter Letter Exam 2026” section. They will need to enter their Class 12 school or college code to access the document.

School heads have been instructed to ensure that the appointment letters received from the DEO office are promptly handed over to the concerned teachers and that they are relieved in time for evaluation of duties.

Recap of Bihar Board Class 12 Exams 2026

The BSEB conducted the Class 12 board examinations from February 2 to February 13 in two daily shifts. The morning session was held from 9:30 am to 12:45 pm, while the afternoon shift ran from 1:45 pm to 5 pm.

The board is expected to announce the Bihar Board Class 12 Result 2026, along with the toppers’ list, after the evaluation process concludes.

Evaluation Process and MPP Responsibilities

During the evaluation, the task of entering marks from answer scripts into the Award Sheet and Marks Foil will be handled by MPP (Marks Posting Personnel). These personnel are being selected centre-wise from the list provided by the district education officer’s office, and their appointment letters have also been uploaded online.

BSEB has directed all education officers to ensure smooth distribution of co-examiner appointment letters to school and college heads or their authorised representatives.

“If any MPP does not join the evaluation centre as determined, stern action will be taken against them under the relevant sections of the Bihar School Examination Board Act, 1981, after obtaining an explanation from them. All concerned are requested to cooperate in the high-quality evaluation of the answer sheets,” the official BSEB notice said.

With the evaluation process to begin, the board aims to complete the checking work efficiently to facilitate the timely declaration of results.

Education Loan Information:

Calculate Education Loan EMI