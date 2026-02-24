Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
T20 World Cup 2026Web StoriesEventsIdeas of IndiaIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEducationDelhi Govt Revamps Education Portal With Fee Review, Attendance Tracking For Schools

Delhi Govt Revamps Education Portal With Fee Review, Attendance Tracking For Schools

Delhi revamps education website with fee review, attendance tracking and CUET prep tools for students. across Delhi NCR.

By : PTI | Updated at : 24 Feb 2026 09:41 AM (IST)

New Delhi: The Delhi government has revamped its education department website and has added a new Fee Review section along with features such as daily attendance tracking, mock tests and question banks to improve transparency and student support.

According to the website, the Fee Review tab allows parents to raise complaints related to school fees, track updates and directly email the chairman of the Fee Review Committee.

The committee comprises Justice Anil Dev Singh, former Chief Justice of the Rajasthan High Court, as chairman, chartered accountant J S Kochar, and former additional director of education R K Sharma as members, it showed.

The site also carries details of a 2009 writ petition filed in the Delhi High Court by Delhi Abhibhavak Mahasangh, which challenged an order allowing unaided private schools to increase fees to implement the Sixth Central Pay Commission recommendations.

In its August 12, 2011 judgment, the court directed the constitution of a three-member committee to examine the accounts of unaided private recognised schools in Delhi to justify fee hikes. R K Sharma was later nominated as the education expert by the chief secretary of the Government of NCT of Delhi, as per the notification.

The revamped website has also introduced a daily attendance report. All 1,086 government schools are required to update the number of students present, absent or on leave each day.

As per Monday's data on the site, 1,004 schools marked attendance, showing 4,18,249 students present, 2,56,604 absent and 8,82,241 on leave, out of a total enrolment of 15,57,094 students.

In addition, the website hosts the Delhi School Education (Transparency in Fixation and Regulation of Fees) Act, 2025 and its rules under a separate section.

Students can also access question papers and mock tests for different subjects of the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) for practice, along with mental maths question banks and newly developed workbooks for Classes 3 to 12, as per the website. 

Education Loan Information:
Calculate Education Loan EMI

Related Video

Delhi Election Results 2025: Counting Begins; BJP Poised for Historic Comeback in Delhi, Exit Polls Suggest | ABP News

Also read
Published at : 24 Feb 2026 09:41 AM (IST)
Tags :
Education News Delhi Govt Revamps Education Portal
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Education
Delhi Govt Revamps Education Portal With Fee Review, Attendance Tracking For Schools
Delhi Govt Revamps Education Portal With Fee Review, Attendance Tracking For Schools
Education
School Assembly News Headlines Today February 24, Top National, International, Sports, Business News
School Assembly News Headlines Today February 24, Top National, International, Sports, Business News
Education
Jamia Millia Islamia Admissions 2026-27 Open, Step-by-Step Guide To Apply Online And Offline
Jamia Millia Islamia Admissions 2026-27 Open, Step-by-Step Guide To Apply Online And Offline
Education
CBSE Board Class 12 Exam 2026: Chandigarh Teen Writes Physics Paper On Stretcher Despite Illness
CBSE Board Class 12 Exam 2026: Chandigarh Teen Writes Physics Paper On Stretcher Despite Illness
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Swami Avimukteshwaranand Faces POCSO Probe, Prayagraj Police Collect Evidence in Varanasi
Delhi News: North-East Students Harassed in Delhi; Authorities Take Swift Action
Lucknow Breaking: Students Protest at Lucknow University Over Religious Activities on Campus
Patna Crime: Two Brothers Shot Dead at Son’s Reception Party in Shahpur, Patna; Investigation Underway
Alert Delhi: Bomb Threat Near ITO in Delhi Declared Hoax, No Suspicious Items Found
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sagarneel Sinha
Sagarneel SinhaSagarneel Sinha
OPINION | Assam Congress At Crossroads Amid Identity Crisis And Leadership Challenges
Opinion
Embed widget