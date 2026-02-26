Punjab NEET PG 2025: Stray Round Allotment Result Out At bfuhs.ggsmch.org, Check Details Here

Punjab NEET PG 2025: Baba Farid University of Health Sciences (BFUHS), Faridkot has announced the Punjab NEET PG stray vacancy round seat allotment results for admission to MD and MS programmes. Candidates can check the results on the official website at bfuhs.ggsmch.org.

A total of 143 candidates have been included in the Punjab NEET PG stray vacancy round seat allotment list.

According to the official counselling schedule, candidates who have been allotted seats in this round must report to their respective colleges between 27 and 28 February.

The Punjab NEET PG 2025 stray vacancy merit list provides details such as registration ID, roll number, candidate’s name, father’s name, category, the university from which the candidate completed MBBS, allotted college and specialisation, quota, and category status.

NEET PG Stray Vacancy Round Allotment Result 2025: How to Check

The NEET PG Counselling 2025 stray vacancy round allotment result has been released in PDF format.

Step 1: Go to the official NEET PG Counselling website.

Step 2: Click on the link for the Provisional Stray Vacancy Round Allotment.

Step 3: The allotment list will open as a PDF file on your screen.

Step 4: Download and save the document for future reference.

NEET PG Counselling 2025: Reporting to Allotted Colleges

According to the official schedule, candidates who are allotted seats in the stray vacancy round must report to their respective colleges with all required documents between 22 and 28 February 2026.

Please note that reporting will begin only after the final seat allotment result for the stray vacancy round is published on the official website.

At the time of reporting, candidates must carry all original documents along with photocopies for verification.

Education Loan Information:

Calculate Education Loan EMI