CBSE Class 12 Accountancy Exam 2026 Today: Marking Scheme And Key Guidelines

CBSE conducts Class 12 Accountancy exam today. Check exam timing, marking scheme, passing criteria and key guidelines for students.

By : Animesh Bhardwaj | Updated at : 24 Feb 2026 10:16 AM (IST)

CBSE Class 12 Accountancy Exam 2026: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is conducting the Class 12 Accountancy board examination today, February 24, as part of the CBSE Board Exams 2026 schedule. The paper will be held in a single shift from 10:30 am to 1:30 pm across designated examination centres. 

Students appearing for the exam must carry their admit cards along with valid school identification for verification at the venue. Authorities have stressed strict adherence to reporting timelines and entry rules. 

Exam Schedule and Reporting Rules 

Candidates are required to reach their respective examination centres by 9:30 am. As per the official instructions, the examination centre gates will close at 10 am, after which no entry will be allowed under any circumstances. 

Students will be given a dedicated 15-minute reading window from 10:15 am to 10:30 am to carefully review the question paper before attempting it. During this time, candidates are expected to read all questions thoroughly and fill in the necessary details on their answer booklets. 

Officials have reiterated the importance of punctuality to avoid last-minute stress or disqualification from entering the exam hall. 

Marking Scheme and Passing Criteria 

The CBSE Class 12 Accountancy examination carries a total of 100 marks. This includes an 80-mark theory paper and a 20-mark practical or project component. 

To pass the CBSE Board Exams 2026, students must secure at least 33% marks in each subject. This requirement applies collectively to theory, practicals, and internal assessments. Candidates must also obtain a minimum of Grade D and clear theory and practical components separately in subjects that include practical examinations. 

Understanding the marking structure is crucial for students to manage their time effectively during the paper. 

What Students Can Expect After the Exam 

Once the Accountancy paper concludes, students can check unofficial answer keys and expert-solved question papers released by coaching institutes and subject experts. These resources can help candidates estimate their probable scores ahead of the official results. 

However, students should remember that only the results declared by CBSE will be considered final. 

Exam-Day Guidelines for Candidates 

  • Students appearing for the Class 12 Accountancy board exam should keep these important points in mind: 
  • Reach the examination centre at least 30 to 45 minutes before the scheduled reporting time. 
  • Entry to the examination hall will not be allowed after the prescribed reporting time. 
  • Candidates must carry their CBSE-issued admit card to the examination centre. 
  • Without a valid admit card, students will not be permitted to appear for the examination. 
  • Question papers and answer sheets will be distributed 15 minutes before the exam begins. 
  • Use the reading time wisely to review the paper and complete required details on the answer booklet. 

Education Loan Information:
Calculate Education Loan EMI

Published at : 24 Feb 2026 10:16 AM (IST)
Tags :
Education News CBSE CBSE Class 12 Accountancy Exam 2026
