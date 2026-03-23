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HomeEducationBihar Board 12th Result 2026: Shortly Today At results.biharboardonline.com, Direct Link, Time, How to Check

Bihar Board 12th Result 2026: Shortly Today At results.biharboardonline.com, Direct Link, Time, How to Check

Bihar Board 12th Result 2026 expected today. Check BSEB Inter result link, time, topper list, and how to download marksheet.

By : Animesh Bhardwaj | Updated at : 23 Mar 2026 11:47 AM (IST)

Bihar Board 12th Result 2026: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is set to release the Class 12 (Intermediate) Result 2026 today, March 23, bringing relief to lakhs of students across the state. Once declared, candidates will be able to access their BSEB Inter marksheet 2026 online through the official website at results.biharboardonline.com. 

As per official updates, Bihar Education Minister Sunil Kumar will announce the results. Confirming the schedule, BSEB Chairman Anand Kishor stated that the declaration will take place in the presence of B. Rajender. 

Students can also check their scores via news.abplive.com/education for faster access during peak traffic hours. 

BSEB Inter Result 2026: Digital Marksheet and Key Information 

The Bihar Board will release the result as a digital marksheet, making it easier for students to access their scores instantly. The online scorecard will include: 

  • Subject-wise marks 
  • Total score 
  • Division 
  • Pass or fail status 

Last year, students used the digital marksheet for immediate academic decisions until original certificates were issued. A similar system will be followed in 2026, ensuring quick and secure access. 

Bihar Board 12th Result 2026: Stream-wise Performance and Result Trends 

The Bihar Board Class 12 result will present stream-wise data for Science, Commerce, and Arts. In 2025, Commerce recorded the highest pass percentage, followed by Science and Arts. 

This year too, a comparable trend is expected, offering insights into overall performance and helping students understand subject-wise outcomes. The board will also release the BSEB topper list 2026 after completing verification to maintain accuracy. 

Bihar Board 12th Result 2026: How to Check  

Students can follow these steps to download their results: 

Step 1: Visit the official BSEB website 

Step 2: Click on the ‘Bihar Board 12th Result 2026’ link 

Step 3: Enter the required login details 

Step 4: Submit the information 

Step 5: View and download the result 

Step 6: Keep a printed copy for future use 

Bihar Board Result 2026 - Direct Link To Check Here 

Bihar Board 12th Result 2026: Exam Schedule and Pattern 

The Class 12 board examinations were conducted in two shifts: 

  • First shift: 9:30 am to 12:45 pm 
  • Second shift: 2:00 pm to 5:15 pm 

Students were also given a 15-minute cool-off time before the exam in each shift to read the question paper carefully. 

 

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About the author Animesh Bhardwaj

Animesh Bhardwaj is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering Education, Politics, National and Global Affairs. He is committed to clear, meaningful reporting and creates impactful, reader-focused content.

For tips or queries, reach out at animesh.b@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 23 Mar 2026 11:47 AM (IST)
Tags :
Education News Bihar Board 12th Result 2026 BSEB Bihar Board 12th Result 2026
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