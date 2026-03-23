Bihar Board 12th Result 2026 LIVE: BSEB Inter Result Today, Check Date, Direct Link At results.biharboardonline.com
BSEB Bihar Board 12th Result 2026 Live Updates: BSEB Bihar Board 12th Result 2026 expected today. Check Inter result date, direct link, topper list and latest updates here.
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Background
BSEB Bihar Board 12th Result 2026 LIVE Updates : The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is expected to declare the Class 12 (Inter) Result 2026 today, March 23. Once released, students will be able to check and download their Bihar Board 12th marksheet 2026 from the official website at results.biharboardonline.com.
Candidates can also access their results through news.abplive.com/education.
BSEB 12th Result 2026 Date: Official Update and Past Trends
According to official information shared by BSEB Chairman Anand Kishor, the board is planning to release both Inter and Matric results by the end of March. He confirmed that preparations for announcing the results are in the final stage.
Following the usual pattern, the Class 12 (Inter) result will be declared first, followed by the Class 10 (Matric) result. Last year, the board announced the Inter results on March 25, indicating that the 2026 result may be released anytime soon.
The Chairman of the Bihar School Examination Board, Anand Kishor, has stated that the results of the Inter and Matric annual examinations will be declared by the end of March. He added that preparations for announcing the results are in the final stage. The Inter results will be released first, followed by the Matric results. Last year, the Inter results were declared on March 25, and it is expected that the board may announce the result dates at any time.
Students are advised to complete their registration in advance so that they can check their results smoothly once they are declared.
ALSO READ: Bihar Board Class 10 Result Update: Expected Timeline, Direct Link & How to Check
Bihar Board 12th Result 2026 Live Updates: Expected Stream-wise Performance
The Bihar Board Class 12 Result 2026 will include performance details for each stream — Science, Commerce, and Arts. In 2025, Commerce recorded the highest pass percentage, followed by Science and then Arts.
A similar pattern is expected in the BSEB Results 2026, with stream-wise data helping students and educators understand overall performance trends. This information also offers useful insights into subject-wise results and academic outcomes across different streams.
BSEB Bihar Board 10th, 12th Result 2026 LIVE: Final Checklist for Students
Before the BSEB Bihar Board Class 10 and 12 Results 2026 are announced, students should keep their roll code and roll number ready. In 2025, those who had their details prepared were able to check their results without delay.
The BSEB Results 2026 will be released online, and students are advised to download their marksheet as soon as it becomes available for future reference.