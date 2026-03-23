BSEB Bihar Board 12th Result 2026 LIVE Updates : The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is expected to declare the Class 12 (Inter) Result 2026 today, March 23. Once released, students will be able to check and download their Bihar Board 12th marksheet 2026 from the official website at results.biharboardonline.com.

Candidates can also access their results through news.abplive.com/education.

BSEB 12th Result 2026 Date: Official Update and Past Trends

According to official information shared by BSEB Chairman Anand Kishor, the board is planning to release both Inter and Matric results by the end of March. He confirmed that preparations for announcing the results are in the final stage.

Following the usual pattern, the Class 12 (Inter) result will be declared first, followed by the Class 10 (Matric) result. Last year, the board announced the Inter results on March 25, indicating that the 2026 result may be released anytime soon.

The Chairman of the Bihar School Examination Board, Anand Kishor, has stated that the results of the Inter and Matric annual examinations will be declared by the end of March. He added that preparations for announcing the results are in the final stage. The Inter results will be released first, followed by the Matric results. Last year, the Inter results were declared on March 25, and it is expected that the board may announce the result dates at any time.

Students are advised to complete their registration in advance so that they can check their results smoothly once they are declared.

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