FIR Against 22 Students and Outsider for Assaulting Juniors, Staff

Bengaluru college ragging case: FIR filed against 22 students and 1 outsider for assaulting juniors and staff; 3 arrested.

By : PTI | Updated at : 23 Jan 2026 11:22 AM (IST)

Bengaluru: An FIR has been registered against 22 college students and an outsider for allegedly ragging their juniors and assaulting a staff member, police said on Friday.

Three of the accused have been arrested, while efforts are on to nab the remaining suspects, who are absconding, they said.

The case was registered on January 16 based on a complaint lodged by Midhun Madhavan, head of the admissions department at Akash Group of Institutions in Devanahalli, police said.

According to the complaint, the accused allegedly ragged first-year students on the campus on January 14 and forced them to follow their orders, including fetching cigarettes and drinks and carrying their books. When the juniors approached Madhavan, he warned the senior students against repeating such acts.

On January 15, the seniors allegedly resumed ragging, prompting the juniors to once again report the matter to Madhavan.

Subsequently, Madhavan, along with the juniors, went to meet the seniors near a tea shop behind the college to caution them, police said.

The situation escalated during the meeting, and the senior students allegedly assaulted the juniors and Madhavan.

Naveen, an outsider accompanying the seniors, allegedly attacked them using rods, sticks and stones and issued threats, the FIR stated.

The accused have been booked under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Karnataka Education Act, police said, adding that further probe is underway. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Education Loan Information:
Calculate Education Loan EMI

Published at : 23 Jan 2026 11:15 AM (IST)
Tags :
Education News Bengaluru College Ragging Case
