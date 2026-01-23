UP Board Class 12 Practical Exams Back on Schedule Amid UP TET Delay

With the Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UP TET 2026) pushed to later dates, the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has confirmed that Class 12 practical examinations will proceed on January 29 and 30, 2026, putting an end to weeks of speculation over possible rescheduling.

Practical Exams Restored After UP TET Postponement

Earlier, the UP board had issued instructions to schools advising them not to conduct the first phase of practical assessments on January 29 and 30 to avoid overlap with UP TET. However, with the teacher eligibility test now deferred, the board has cleared the original dates for examination work to continue without disruption. Authorities stated that “practical exams for UP board can now be conducted on the given dates,” ensuring students do not face further delays in the academic calendar.

Revised UP TET Schedule Extends to July

Oversight of the exam was handed to the Uttar Pradesh Education Service Selection Commission (UPESSC), which has now slotted the UP TET 2026 for July 2, 3 and 4. The tentative January schedule was first announced by newly appointed chairman and former Director General of Police (DGP) Prashant Kumar, who had earlier declared that the UP TET would be held on January 29 and 30. The test was subsequently pushed back due to “administrative and technical reasons,” forcing coordination changes across other educational processes.

Board Finalises Timeline for Phase Exams and Pre-Boards

As per the official UP Board notice, the first phase of intermediate practicals will take place January 24 to February 1, followed by the second phase from February 2 to 9. According to the board, examinations will be supervised by subject specialists and records will be meticulously maintained to uphold fairness and transparency. Marks will later be uploaded to the official UPMSP portal.

Schools will conduct Class 12 pre-board practicals in the first week of January, while written pre-boards for both Class 10 and 12 are set for the second week of January 2026. There will be no change to Class 10 examination patterns.

Annual Exams for Lower Classes Also Confirmed

Annual exams for Classes 9 and 11 will be organised between the final week of January and the opening week of February 2026. The board has urged school heads to ensure strict adherence to issued guidelines for seamless conduction of all assessments.

