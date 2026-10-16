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English NewsEducationBeed School Enrolment Case: Primary School Headmaster Booked Over Student Record Manipulation

Beed School Enrolment Case: Primary School Headmaster Booked Over Student Record Manipulation

A Beed primary school headmaster was booked over alleged student enrolment manipulation after 295 instances were found. He was suspended on October 12.

Written By : PTI |  Updated at : 16 Oct 2026 10:44 AM (IST)

Beed: The headmaster of a primary school in Beed was booked for allegedly manipulating the student enrolment process to prevent teaching posts from being declared surplus, a police official said on Thursday.

Sarang Joshi, headmaster of Champawati primary school, has been booked on the complaint of Block Education Officer Pranita Gangakhedkar, informed Shivajinagar police station inspector Sheetalkumar Ballal.

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"The alleged irregularities concern academic years 2025-26 and 2026-27. Joshi is accused of inflating the school's enrolment figures by allegedly procuring students from other schools to prevent eight to 10 teachers, including himself, from being declared surplus," the official said.

A team from the education department inspected the school and found as many as 295 instances of such manipulation. The inquiry also revealed that three students were from Uttarakhand, the official added.

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Joshi was suspended on October 12, he said.

Further probe into the case is underway, the official added.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

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Published at : 16 Oct 2026 10:44 AM (IST)
Tags :
Education News Beed News MAHARASHTRA NEWS Beed School Enrolment Case
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