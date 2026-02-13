AP LAWCET 2026 Registration Begins At cets.apsche.ap.gov.in, Direct Link To Apply Here

AP LAWCET 2026: The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has started the Andhra Pradesh Law Common Entrance Test (AP LAWCET) online registration process. The AP LAWCET application form 2026 link is available on the official website, cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

The entrance exam will be conducted on May 4, 2026. The application window opened on February 12. Eligible candidates must submit their forms through the official portal within the prescribed deadline. The exam will be held in computer-based mode at designated centres across the state. Applicants are advised to carefully check eligibility criteria, important dates, and fee details before completing the registration process to avoid errors.

AP LAWCET 2026: Important Dates

Candidates must be aware of key dates to ensure timely submission of the application form and participation in the law entrance exams.

Notification Release: February 2026

Online Application Start: 12 February 2026

Last Date to Apply (No Late Fee): April 2026

Last Date to Apply (With Late Fee): April 2026

Correction Window: April 2026

Admit Card Release: April 2026

Exam Date: 4 May 2026

Result Declaration: May 2026

AP LAWCET 2026: Registration Schedule And Late Fee Details

The registration process began on February 12, 2026. Candidates can apply without paying a late fee till March 12, 2026. After this date, applications will be accepted with a late fee as per the schedule announced by APSCHE.

The last dates with late fee are March 16, March 20, March 24 and March 28. The late fee amount will increase in stages. It is recommended that the form be filled early to avoid additional costs.

They will be expected to provide personal and academic details, documents, and remit the online application fee. In addition to this, there will also be an opportunity to make limited corrections.

