CMAT Result 2026 Expected Today At cmat.nta.nic.in, Here's How To Check

CMAT Result 2026: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is likely to announce the CMAT 2026 result shortly. Once declared, candidates will be able to download their scorecards by visiting the official website at cmat.nta.nic.in.

Candidates appearing for the examination will be able to access and download their scorecards using their login details.

According to reports, the CMAT result is expected to be announced today, 13 February. However, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has not officially confirmed the exact date or time for the release of the scorecards. The NTA information bulletin also clearly states that scorecards will not be sent individually to candidates, making it essential for applicants to download and save their results once they are available.

CMAT Result 2026: How to Check

Step 1: Visit the official CMAT website at cmat.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, go to the “Latest News” section.

Step 3: Click on the link titled “CMAT 2026 Result” or the relevant result notification.

Step 4: Enter your Application Number and Password.

Step 5: Submit the details to view your results.

Step 6: Download the scorecard and keep a printed copy for future reference.

CMAT Answer Key Objection:

To submit an objection to any question, candidates were required to pay ₹200 per question. After reviewing all the objections, subject experts prepare the answer key.

If any objection is found to be valid, the provisional CMAT 2026 answer key will be updated and released as the final answer key, along with the examination result.

As stated in the official notice, no complaints related to the answer key will be accepted after the results are declared. Additionally, there will be no provision for re-evaluation or rechecking of the results. All examination records will be kept for 90 days from the date of result declaration.

