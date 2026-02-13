Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
T20 World Cup 2026Web StoriesEventsIdeas of IndiaIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEducationCMAT Result 2026 Expected Today At cmat.nta.nic.in, Here's How To Check

CMAT Result 2026 Expected Today At cmat.nta.nic.in, Here's How To Check

CMAT 2026 result likely today; NTA to release scorecards online at cmat.nta.nic.in, no rechecking allowed.

By : Animesh Bhardwaj | Updated at : 13 Feb 2026 12:38 PM (IST)

CMAT Result 2026: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is likely to announce the CMAT 2026 result shortly. Once declared, candidates will be able to download their scorecards by visiting the official website at cmat.nta.nic.in. 

Candidates appearing for the examination will be able to access and download their scorecards using their login details. 

According to reports, the CMAT result is expected to be announced today, 13 February. However, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has not officially confirmed the exact date or time for the release of the scorecards. The NTA information bulletin also clearly states that scorecards will not be sent individually to candidates, making it essential for applicants to download and save their results once they are available.  

CMAT Result 2026: How to Check  

Step 1: Visit the official CMAT website at cmat.nta.nic.in. 

Step 2: On the homepage, go to the “Latest News” section. 

Step 3: Click on the link titled “CMAT 2026 Result” or the relevant result notification. 

Step 4: Enter your Application Number and Password. 

Step 5: Submit the details to view your results. 

Step 6: Download the scorecard and keep a printed copy for future reference. 

CMAT Answer Key Objection: 

To submit an objection to any question, candidates were required to pay ₹200 per question. After reviewing all the objections, subject experts prepare the answer key. 

If any objection is found to be valid, the provisional CMAT 2026 answer key will be updated and released as the final answer key, along with the examination result. 

As stated in the official notice, no complaints related to the answer key will be accepted after the results are declared. Additionally, there will be no provision for re-evaluation or rechecking of the results. All examination records will be kept for 90 days from the date of result declaration. 

Education Loan Information:
Calculate Education Loan EMI

Related Video

Delhi Election Results 2025: Counting Begins; BJP Poised for Historic Comeback in Delhi, Exit Polls Suggest | ABP News

Also read

About the author Animesh Bhardwaj

Animesh Bhardwaj is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering Education, Politics, National and Global Affairs. He is committed to clear, meaningful reporting and creates impactful, reader-focused content.

For tips or queries, reach out at animesh.b@abpnetwork.com
Read
Published at : 13 Feb 2026 12:38 PM (IST)
Tags :
Education News CMAT 2026 CMAT Result 2026
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Modi Hails Tarique Rahman After BNP’s Decisive Win In Bangladesh, Assures India's Support
Modi Hails Tarique Rahman After BNP’s Decisive Win In Bangladesh, Assures India's Support
World
Pak PM Sharif Congratulates Tarique Rahman On 'Resounding Victory' In Bangladesh Election
Pak PM Sharif Congratulates Tarique Rahman On 'Resounding Victory' In Bangladesh Election
Business
Why Did The US Stock Market Crash? AI Fears, Inflation Data Trigger $1 Trillion Selloff
Why Did The US Stock Market Crash? AI Fears, Inflation Data Trigger $1 Trillion Selloff
India
‘File FIR Or Bring Privilege Motion, I’ll Fight’: Rahul On BJP’s Disqualification Move
‘File FIR Or Bring Privilege Motion, I’ll Fight’: Rahul On BJP’s Disqualification Move
Advertisement

Videos

New Chapter Ahead: BNP Eyes Pragmatic Ties with India
Message of Partnership: Dhaka Responds Swiftly to India’s Congratulations
Power Shift in Dhaka: BNP’s Massive Mandate Reshapes Bangladesh Politics
Shootout in Usmanpur: Delhi Police Arrests Three After Fierce Exchange of Fire
Big Government Update: PM Modi to Inaugurate Seva Teerth & Kartavya Bhavan
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | India, US Interim Trade Pact Slips On Russian Oil
Opinion
Embed widget