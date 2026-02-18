Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
AI Impact Summit: Galgotias University Asked To Vacate Expo Immediately, Say Govt Sources

AI Impact Summit: Galgotias University Asked To Vacate Expo Immediately, Say Govt Sources

Galgotias University asked to vacate AI Summit Expo after robodog row; institute says it never claimed to have built the device.

By : Vishal Pandey | Updated at : 18 Feb 2026 11:37 AM (IST)

Galgotias University has been directed to immediately vacate the Delhi AI Summit expo venue, government sources said on Wednesday. The move comes amid an ongoing controversy surrounding the display of a Chinese-made robotic dog at the high-profile event in the national capital. 

The development follows mounting scrutiny over the university’s exhibit, which drew widespread attention after videos from the summit began circulating online. 

Directive Issued After Robodog Row 

According to government sources, the university was asked to leave the Expo area at the AI Impact Summit after the dispute over the robotic dog intensified. The issue erupted when social media users alleged that the institution had showcased imported Chinese technology as its own innovation. 

The Greater Noida-based university had earlier responded to criticism, maintaining that there was no attempt to misrepresent the origin of the device. 

University Says Device Was Procured, Not Built 

A day before the latest development, the university issued a clarification stating that the robotic dog displayed at the summit had been sourced from China-based Unitree. It emphasised that the machine was brought in strictly for academic and training purposes. 

In its earlier statement, the university had said, “Let us be clear, Galgotias has not built this robodog, nor have we claimed to do so. What we are building are minds that will soon design, engineer, and manufacture such technologies in Bharat." 

The institution reiterated that the robotic dog is being used as a hands-on learning tool for students studying robotics and artificial intelligence. 

Viral Video Sparked Online Backlash 

The controversy gained momentum after footage from the AI Impact Summit in Delhi went viral on social media. Reports suggested that the Unitree Go2 robotic dog was being presented under the name “Orion,” leading to allegations that imported technology was being passed off as an indigenous product. 

The university, however, has consistently maintained that it never claimed ownership of the robot’s development and that its intent was purely educational. 

With the latest directive from government sources, the episode has added another layer to the unfolding debate around transparency in tech showcases at major innovation events. 


Published at : 18 Feb 2026 11:15 AM (IST)
Tags :
Breaking News ABP Live Galgotias University AI Impact Summit
