UP Board Exam 2026: Varanasi Activates Special Control Room To Monitor 117 Exam Centres

UP Board Exam 2026: The Uttar Pradesh Board examinations will begin on February 18, with Varanasi district putting extensive arrangements in place. A special control room has been set up at Queens College in Varanasi to closely monitor all 117 examination centres across the district.

Through multiple monitors and cameras installed in the control room, officials will keep a close watch on activities inside examination halls as well as strong rooms.

Real-Time Surveillance from Central Hub

According to a ground report by ABP Live, the dedicated control room at Queens College has been established to ensure the UP-Board exams are conducted smoothly and transparently. From this central facility, authorities will maintain continuous surveillance over every examination centre in the district.

In the Varanasi division, nearly 4.5 lakh candidates are appearing for the UP-Board examinations. The High School and Intermediate exams are scheduled in the morning and evening shifts, respectively.

Exams to Be Held Under Tight Security

Following multiple meetings between the education department and district administration, preparations for the board exams have been completed. Officials said the examinations will be conducted strictly as per rules, with intensive monitoring and checking at every centre.

Candidates have also been advised to follow all guidelines and appear for the exams with patience and discipline.

Flying Squads, Police Deployment in Place

Along with the control room setup, flying squads have been formed across districts. Under the supervision of the District Inspector of Schools, these teams will carry out surprise inspections at examination centres to review arrangements.

The administration has adopted a zero-tolerance stance toward cheating or any form of negligence. Adequate security personnel have been deployed at all centres, and necessary arrangements have been made for examinees to ensure the exams are conducted without disruption.

