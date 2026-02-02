Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
BudgetWPL 2026Web StoriesEventsIdeas of IndiaIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEducationABP Course Guide: Best Media and Entertainment Courses After Class 12

ABP Course Guide: Best Media and Entertainment Courses After Class 12

ABP Course Guide: From journalism to animation, here’s a detailed guide to the best media and entertainment courses after Class 12 and the careers they offer.

By : Animesh Bhardwaj | Updated at : 02 Feb 2026 04:00 PM (IST)

ABP Course Guide: Choosing the right course after Class 12 is a crucial step for students aiming to build a career in media and entertainment. From journalism and advertising to animation and digital media, the sector offers diverse opportunities backed by strong industry demand. Based on course guides and industry insights, here is a detailed look at the top undergraduate degrees, diploma programmes, and short-term certifications that students can consider after completing school.  

Undergraduate Degree Courses (3–4 Years)  

Undergraduate degrees, usually spanning three to four years, provide a strong academic foundation along with hands-on exposure.  

  • Bachelor of Journalism & Mass Communication (BJMC)  
  • BA in Multimedia and Mass Communication (BAMMC)  
  • BA in Journalism & Mass Communication (BAJMC)  
  • BSc in Animation and VFX  
  • BA (Hons) in Media Studies / Communication Studies  
  • BBA in Media Management  

Diploma Courses (1–2 Years)  

Diploma programmes, typically lasting one to two years, are designed to be skill-oriented and job-focused.  

  • Diploma in Journalism  
  • Diploma in Broadcast Journalism  
  • Diploma in Creative Media Production  
  • Diploma in Public Relations (PR)  
  • Diploma in Digital Media / Social Media Management  
  • Diploma in Animation  
  • Diploma in Graphic Design   

Short-Term & Certificate Courses (3–6 Months)  

  • Digital Marketing and Communication  
  • Photography  
  • Videography  
  • Content Writing  
  • Social Media Marketing  
  • Video Editing  

Top Institutes and Career Opportunities  

Renowned government institutions include Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), New Delhi, AJK Mass Communication Research Centre, Jamia Millia Islamia, Lady Shri Ram College (Delhi University), and Delhi College of Arts and Commerce. Among private institutions, popular names are Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication (SIMC), Pune, Manipal Institute of Communication, Xavier Institute of Communications (XIC), Mumbai, Christ University, Bengaluru, and Amity School of Communication. 

Career options span across media roles such as reporter, editor, news anchor, producer, and radio jockey; digital roles like social media manager, content creator, SEO specialist, and digital strategist; creative positions including animator, graphic designer, scriptwriter, and film editor; and corporate roles such as PR professional, brand planner, and media planner.  

Most of these courses are open to students from Arts, Commerce, or Science backgrounds, typically requiring at least 50 per cent marks in Class 12. Admissions to leading institutions often involve entrance tests such as CUET, IIMC entrance exam, or GIMCET. 

Education Loan Information:
Calculate Education Loan EMI

Related Video

Delhi Election Results 2025: Counting Begins; BJP Poised for Historic Comeback in Delhi, Exit Polls Suggest | ABP News

Also read

About the author Animesh Bhardwaj

Animesh Bhardwaj is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering Education, Politics, National and Global Affairs. He is committed to clear, meaningful reporting and creates impactful, reader-focused content.

For tips or queries, reach out at animesh.b@abpnetwork.com
Read
Published at : 02 Feb 2026 04:00 PM (IST)
Tags :
ABP Course Guide
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Rahul Gandhi Loses Chance To Speak As LS Adjourned After Chaos Over 'Unauthentic Source' Claim
Rahul Gandhi Loses Chance To Speak As LS Adjourned After Chaos Over 'Unauthentic Source' Claim
Cricket
No Feb 15 Match vs India - But Will Pakistan Face India In Semis If They Qualify?
No Feb 15 Match vs India - But Will Pakistan Face India In Semis If They Qualify?
Cricket
ICC vs PCB: Firm Warning To Pakistan Over IND vs PAK T20 World Cup Boycott
ICC vs PCB: Firm Warning To Pakistan Over IND vs PAK T20 World Cup Boycott
India
‘Balance Of Power Is Changing’: Sitharaman Flags India’s GDP Role Using Elon Musk Post
‘Balance Of Power Is Changing’: Sitharaman Flags India’s GDP Role Using Elon Musk Post
Advertisement

Videos

Patna Board Exam Chaos: Student Barred Over Admit Card Mismatch, Massive Protest Erupts
BIG POLITICAL ROW: Parliament Erupts Over Unpublished Memoir Reference
PARLIAMENT CLASH: Congress Defends Patriotism, Quotes Ex-Army Chief on Doklam
Patna Update: Tejashwi Yadav Questions CBI Probe in Patna NEET Student Death Case
Breaking News: Budget focuses on duties, development and disciplined growth, says CM Yogi
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Rifa Deka
Rifa DekaChief Copy Editor
Northeast Narrative | Union Budget 2026: So Much For 'Acting East'
Opinion
Embed widget