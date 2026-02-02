ABP Course Guide: Best Media and Entertainment Courses After Class 12

ABP Course Guide: Choosing the right course after Class 12 is a crucial step for students aiming to build a career in media and entertainment. From journalism and advertising to animation and digital media, the sector offers diverse opportunities backed by strong industry demand. Based on course guides and industry insights, here is a detailed look at the top undergraduate degrees, diploma programmes, and short-term certifications that students can consider after completing school.

Undergraduate Degree Courses (3–4 Years)

Undergraduate degrees, usually spanning three to four years, provide a strong academic foundation along with hands-on exposure.

Bachelor of Journalism & Mass Communication (BJMC)

BA in Multimedia and Mass Communication (BAMMC)

BA in Journalism & Mass Communication (BAJMC)

BSc in Animation and VFX

BA (Hons) in Media Studies / Communication Studies

BBA in Media Management

Diploma Courses (1–2 Years)

Diploma programmes, typically lasting one to two years, are designed to be skill-oriented and job-focused.

Diploma in Journalism

Diploma in Broadcast Journalism

Diploma in Creative Media Production

Diploma in Public Relations (PR)

Diploma in Digital Media / Social Media Management

Diploma in Animation

Diploma in Graphic Design

Short-Term & Certificate Courses (3–6 Months)

Digital Marketing and Communication

Photography

Videography

Content Writing

Social Media Marketing

Video Editing

Top Institutes and Career Opportunities

Renowned government institutions include Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), New Delhi, AJK Mass Communication Research Centre, Jamia Millia Islamia, Lady Shri Ram College (Delhi University), and Delhi College of Arts and Commerce. Among private institutions, popular names are Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication (SIMC), Pune, Manipal Institute of Communication, Xavier Institute of Communications (XIC), Mumbai, Christ University, Bengaluru, and Amity School of Communication.

Career options span across media roles such as reporter, editor, news anchor, producer, and radio jockey; digital roles like social media manager, content creator, SEO specialist, and digital strategist; creative positions including animator, graphic designer, scriptwriter, and film editor; and corporate roles such as PR professional, brand planner, and media planner.

Most of these courses are open to students from Arts, Commerce, or Science backgrounds, typically requiring at least 50 per cent marks in Class 12. Admissions to leading institutions often involve entrance tests such as CUET, IIMC entrance exam, or GIMCET.

Education Loan Information:

