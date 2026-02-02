Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
West Bengal Madhyamik Exams 2026 Begins, Mamata Banerjee Extends Best Wishes to Students

West Bengal Madhyamik Exams 2026 Begins, Mamata Banerjee Extends Best Wishes to Students

West Bengal Madhyamik exams 2026 begin as CM Mamata Banerjee wishes students success; police roll out helplines and traffic curbs.

By : Animesh Bhardwaj | Updated at : 02 Feb 2026 03:23 PM (IST)

The West Bengal Madhyamik (Class 10) examinations for 2026 began on Monday, marking an important milestone for lakhs of students across the state. On the occasion, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee conveyed her heartfelt wishes to students appearing for the state board exams, encouraging them to remain confident and focused during this crucial phase of their academic journey. 

According to officials, more than 9.5 lakh students are expected to appear for the Madhyamik examinations this year, making it one of the largest school-level examinations conducted in the state. 

Extending her message of support, Mamata Banerjee wished success to all candidates appearing for the examination. “Best wishes to all the Madhyamik candidates. May everyone have a good and promising future,” she said. 

Her message resonated with students and parents alike, as the Madhyamik examination is considered a key steppingstone for higher secondary education and future career choices. The exams are scheduled to continue until February 12, giving students several days to demonstrate their preparation and hard work. 

Police Make Special Arrangements for Smooth Exams 

To ensure that candidates face no difficulty in reaching their examination centres, the Kolkata Police have put special arrangements in place during the exam period. Authorities have announced the activation of a dedicated helpline number (9432610039) to assist students in case of any emergency or travel-related issues. 

A police officer said these measures were taken to make sure that students could travel safely and on time without stress on examination days. Police stations and traffic guards across the city have been placed on high alert throughout the examination period to maintain law and order and ensure smooth coordination. 

To minimise congestion and avoid delays, the police have imposed a complete ban on the movement of goods vehicles in Kolkata from 6 am to noon. The restriction has been implemented keeping in mind the examination timings, which are scheduled from 10.45 am to 2 pm. 

Published at : 02 Feb 2026 03:23 PM (IST)
Education News West Bengal Madhyamik Exams 2026
