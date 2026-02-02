Explorer
School Assembly News Headlines Today February 2, Top National, International, Sports, Business News
The school assembly news headlines for today, February 2, 2026, are now ready. Students can look through the most important updates to present in their assemblies here.
School Assembly News Headlines: Kickstart your day with a brief round-up of major updates from India and around the world, followed by top sports stories and important education-related developments.
If you’re handling the news segment at your school assembly today, there’s no need to stress. We’ve curated a clean and organised list of key national, international, and sports headlines. These updates will help students stay aware of the latest happenings in the country, globally, and in the sporting arena.
National News
- Budget 2026: FM Sitharaman Announces 5 New University Townships Near Key Industrial Corridors
- 'Show Me The Facts': Sitharaman Challenges Rahul Gandhi Over Economy Criticism
- Budget 2026: PM Modi Hails Infrastructure Push, Calls It Key To Viksit Bharat
- India Rejects Pakistan Claims Linking It To BLA Attacks, Calls It 'Internal Failure'
- CM Yogi Sets 62% CD Ratio Goal As UP Records Highest Credit Growth In A Decade
- Indian Railways Launches 20 New Trains-Check If Your Route Is On The List
- KCR Reaches Hyderabad Home Ahead Of SIT Questioning In Phone-Tapping Case
- Telangana Excise Constable Dies After Smuggler Attack, CM Directs Police To Act Sternly
- From Poll Bound Bengal To Kerala, Opposition Raps Budget 2026 For 'Step-Motherly' Treatment
International News
- 5-Year-Old Boy, Father Detained In ICE Raid Return Home To Minnesota After Court Order
- Trump 'Hopeful' Of Deal With Iran, Says Failure Will Show If Khamenei's 'Regional War' Warning Was Right
- World Bank President Ajay Banga Visits Gurdwara, Archeological Site In Pakistan
- Balochistan On Edge: BLA Claims 150 Pakistani Troops Killed
- Rare Appearance Followed By Warning: Khamenei Cautions US Against ‘Regional War’
- Baloch Rebels Claim Over 80 Pakistani Troops Killed In Coordinated Attacks, 18 Taken Hostage
- Starmer Turns Up Heat On Ex-Prince Andrew Over Epstein Files Row, Calls To Testify Before US Congress
- 67 Militants, 10 Security, 11 Civilians Killed In Separate Operation Across Balochistan
Business News
- Price Cut In 14.2 kg LPG Cylinders Brings Respite To Consumers
- Union Budget 2026 Cuts UPI, RuPay Incentives By Nearly 10%: Report
- Union Budget 2026 Puts India’s Defence Spend Over 10 Times Pakistan’s
- Budget 2026: India Reworks Aid To Neighbours, Bangladesh Takes Hit After Cut
- Union Budget 2026: FM Sitharaman Cuts TCS Rates To 2% on Liquor, Scrap, Minerals And Tendu Leaves
- 8th Pay Commission: Row Deepens Post Budget 2026, Central Staff Warn of All-India Strike
- High-Density Cultivation Push In Budget 2026 May Help Kashmir Compete With California, Chile Walnuts
Sports News
- Carlos Alcaraz Beats Novak Djokovic, Becomes Youngest To Achieve Career Grand Slam
- IND vs PAK U19 World Cup Highlights: India Crush Pakistan To Secure Semi-Final Spot
- Pakistan To Enter T20 World Cup 2026 But Boycott IND vs PAK Clash
- Ramiz Raja Shamelessly Defends Usman Tariq’s 'Chucking' Bowling Action On Live TV
- 'No Handshake': India Captain Ayush Mhatre Ignores Pakistan Skipper At Toss
- FM Proposes 10-Year 'Khelo India Mission' To Revamp Indian Sports
