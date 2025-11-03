YSRCP Leader Jogi Ramesh Arrested In AP Spurious Liquor Case, Jagan Calls Naidu 'Vindictive'

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Amaravati: Senior YSRCP leader Jogi Ramesh and his brother were arrested in connection with the alleged spurious liquor manufacture and sales in Andhra Pradesh, officials said.

Ramesh and his younger brother Jogi Ramu were arrested by the Excise department officials on Sunday morning and were produced before a local court later.

"Both the accused were arrested after duly explaining the cause of their arrest as illegal manufacture, transport, import and sale of spurious liquor," according to the remand report shared by an official.

The duo was arrested under the Andhra Pradesh Excise Act, 1968 and Andhra Pradesh Prohibition Act, 1995 and several other statutory provisions.

According to sources, they were produced in a local court late on Sunday.

The arrests followed the seizure of well-organised spurious liquor manufacture, distribution and sale across multiple locations in the state.

Meanwhile, YSRCP supremo YS Jagan Mohan Reddy slammed Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu over the arrest of Ramesh, calling the move “illegal and vindictive".

Reddy alleged that Naidu was caught red-handed after his government’s fake liquor factories were exposed.

"The arrest of Ramesh was illegal and politically vindictive, Naidu is misusing power, he had resorted to shameless conspiracies to deflect blame and harass opposition leaders," said Reddy in a post on X late on Sunday.

The former CM alleged that the fake liquor seized by officials belonged to individuals close to Naidu’s regime, including those who contested as MLA candidates from the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) According to Reddy, the liquor was being sold through private shops, belt shops (illegal alcohol shops) and permit rooms operated by TDP leaders and workers under Naidu’s patronage.

He further claimed that the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the liquor case operates entirely at Naidu’s command and cannot be expected to conduct an impartial probe into the allegations.

Reddy alleged that the government orchestrated the arrest to divert attention from the recent Kasibugga temple stampede where as many as nine people died and the devastation was caused by cyclone 'Montha'.

