Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesYSRCP Leader Jogi Ramesh Arrested In AP Spurious Liquor Case, Jagan Calls Naidu 'Vindictive'

YSRCP Leader Jogi Ramesh Arrested In AP Spurious Liquor Case, Jagan Calls Naidu 'Vindictive'

YSRCP leader Jogi Ramesh and his brother were arrested for allegedly manufacturing and selling spurious liquor in Andhra Pradesh, under the Excise and Prohibition Acts.

By : PTI | Updated at : 03 Nov 2025 06:42 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Amaravati: Senior YSRCP leader Jogi Ramesh and his brother were arrested in connection with the alleged spurious liquor manufacture and sales in Andhra Pradesh, officials said.

Ramesh and his younger brother Jogi Ramu were arrested by the Excise department officials on Sunday morning and were produced before a local court later.

"Both the accused were arrested after duly explaining the cause of their arrest as illegal manufacture, transport, import and sale of spurious liquor," according to the remand report shared by an official.

The duo was arrested under the Andhra Pradesh Excise Act, 1968 and Andhra Pradesh Prohibition Act, 1995 and several other statutory provisions.

According to sources, they were produced in a local court late on Sunday.

The arrests followed the seizure of well-organised spurious liquor manufacture, distribution and sale across multiple locations in the state.

Meanwhile, YSRCP supremo YS Jagan Mohan Reddy slammed Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu over the arrest of Ramesh, calling the move “illegal and vindictive".

Reddy alleged that Naidu was caught red-handed after his government’s fake liquor factories were exposed.

"The arrest of Ramesh was illegal and politically vindictive, Naidu is misusing power, he had resorted to shameless conspiracies to deflect blame and harass opposition leaders," said Reddy in a post on X late on Sunday.

The former CM alleged that the fake liquor seized by officials belonged to individuals close to Naidu’s regime, including those who contested as MLA candidates from the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) According to Reddy, the liquor was being sold through private shops, belt shops (illegal alcohol shops) and permit rooms operated by TDP leaders and workers under Naidu’s patronage.

He further claimed that the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the liquor case operates entirely at Naidu’s command and cannot be expected to conduct an impartial probe into the allegations.

Reddy alleged that the government orchestrated the arrest to divert attention from the recent Kasibugga temple stampede where as many as nine people died and the devastation was caused by cyclone 'Montha'. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Also read
Published at : 03 Nov 2025 06:42 PM (IST)
Tags :
Chandrababu Naidu Jagan Mohan Reddy Amaravati YSRCP TDP Liquor Case Excise
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Election 2025
‘Congress Leaders Took Supari To Finish Off RJD’: PM Modi’s Sharp Attack On Oppn Amid Bihar Election Heat
‘Congress Leaders Took Supari To Finish Off RJD’: PM Modi’s Sharp Attack On Oppn In Bihar
Election 2025
ABP Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar Continue To Be Bihar CM Face Amid 'Poor' Health? JDU Leader Clarifies
ABP Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar Continue To Be Bihar CM Face Amid 'Poor' Health? JDU Leader Clarifies
Cities
Dumper Truck Triggers Horror In Jaipur, 7 Dead, Dozens Injured
Dumper Truck Triggers Horror In Jaipur, 7 Dead, Dozens Injured
World
'Pakistan Testing Nukes': Trump's Big Revelation On National TV
'Pakistan Testing Nukes': Trump's Big Revelation On National TV
Advertisement

Videos

Bihar Election: Yogi Adityanath Slams Opposition In Darbhanga, Labels INDIA Bloc “Pappu, Tappu, Appu”
Kanpur Dehat: Massive Fire Erupts In Plastic Warehouse, Thick Smoke Covers Sky
Breaking: Donald Trump’s Claim Raises Questions On U.S.-Pakistan Ties Amid Nuclear Test Allegations
Breaking: Donald Trump Claims Pakistan Conducting Underground Nuclear Tests | ABP NEWS
India Awaits Formal Response After Trump’s Nuclear Test Claims; Delhi Reaffirms No-First-Use Stance
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

ABP Live Education
ABP Live Education
OPINION | Jobs Vs Degrees: Why Affordable Skill-Based Education Could Be The Answer
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget