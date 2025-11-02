Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeStatesAndhra Pradesh‘Nobody Is Responsible, It Was an Act of God’: 95-Year-Old Temple Owner Breaks Silence After Andhra Stampede

‘Nobody Is Responsible, It Was an Act of God’: 95-Year-Old Temple Owner Breaks Silence After Andhra Stampede

Panda added that the police and temple authorities were unaware that such a massive crowd would gather on Ekadashi. “The police didn't tell them, no one told them. People came all at once,” he said.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 02 Nov 2025 04:02 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

A day after at least 10 people lost their lives in a tragic stampede at the Venkateswara Swamy Temple in Andhra Pradesh, 95-year-old Harimukund Panda, the man who built the temple , expressed shock over the massive turnout of devotees. Panda said he never anticipated such a large crowd at the temple, which had never seen such footfall before. Preliminary reports suggest that a sudden crowd surge during Ekadashi led to the stampede, with Andhra Pradesh minister Nara Lokesh citing “an unknown amount of rush” and “a lot of suffocation” as the cause of the tragedy.

According to Lokesh, the temple had separate entry and exit gates, but the unexpected rush prompted the closure of the entry point. Devotees, unaware of the change, tried to exit through the same route, leading to chaos and suffocation among the crowd.

Describing the incident as an “act of god”, Panda said he had no role in the tragedy. “Nobody is responsible, it was an act of god,” he told The Times of India. A case has, however, been registered against him as part of the ongoing investigation into the stampede.

Recounting the moments before the tragedy, Panda said that every day around 3,000 to 4,000 devotees visit the temple peacefully. “Every day, devotees come. They have darshan and leave. I thought it would be the same today. Suddenly, a huge crowd came. They pushed the gates and left,” he said, as quoted by Telugu media.

Panda added that the police and temple authorities were unaware that such a massive crowd would gather on Ekadashi. “The police didn't tell them, no one told them. People came all at once,” he said.

Reports state that Panda, who hails from a royal family in Odisha, constructed the temple four years ago at a cost of Rs 10 crore after a difficult experience at Tirumala Srivari Temple, where he witnessed pushing and shoving among devotees. The temple, built on 12 acres of his 50-acre land, was intended to provide a peaceful place for worship, a vision now overshadowed by the tragic incident.

Also read
Published at : 02 Nov 2025 03:59 PM (IST)
Tags :
Andhra Pradesh Andhra News Temple Stampede
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Election 2025
'RJD Snatched CM Post By Pointing Gun At Congress': PM Modi In Arrah Rally Ahead Of Bihar Polls
'RJD Snatched CM Post By Pointing Gun At Congress': PM Modi In Arrah Rally Ahead Of Bihar Polls
Bihar
‘Maha Jungle Raj’: Tejashwi Yadav Slams PM Modi After JDU's Anant Singh Arrested In Mokama Murder Case
‘Maha Jungle Raj’: Tejashwi Yadav Slams PM Modi After JDU's Anant Singh Arrested In Mokama Murder Case
Cricket
IND vs AUS 3rd T20I Free Live Streaming: How To Watch India vs Australia Match Live
IND vs AUS 3rd T20I Free Live Streaming: How To Watch India vs Australia Match Live
World
Trump Hails 'G2 Meeting' With Xi Jinping As 'Great One', Calls For Lasting Peace And Success
Trump Hails 'G2 Meeting' With Xi Jinping As 'Great One', Calls For Lasting Peace And Success
Advertisement

Videos

Bihar Election Violence: Tension Escalates in Mokama After Dular Chand Yadav Murder, Police on High Alert
Bihar Politics: Dular Chand Yadav murder intensifies Mokama’s political war between Anant Singh and Suraj Bhan
Bihar Politics: Suraj Bhan Singh demands EC probe after Anant Singh’s Mokama murder charge
Bihar Election Violence: Father-Son Duo Shot Dead In Bhojpur Amid Rising Poll Tensions
PM Modi Leads Grand Unity Parade At Statue Of Unity On Sardar Patel’s 150th Birth Anniversary
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
Indian Muscle Flexing In South China Sea
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget