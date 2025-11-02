Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeScienceISRO's Bahubali To Lift-Off With India's Heaviest Communication Satellite Today: When & Where To Watch

ISRO's Bahubali To Lift-Off With India's Heaviest Communication Satellite Today: When & Where To Watch

The satellite, weighing about 4,410 kg will be the heaviest to be launched from India into a Geosynchronous Transfer Orbit. It will travel onboard a LVM3-M5 rocket, dubbed as 'Bahubali' for its heavy-lift capability.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 02 Nov 2025 11:06 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

India's space ambitions are reaching new heights as the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) prepares to launch its heaviest communication satellite yet, CMS-03, on Sunday. The massive 4,410 kg satellite is scheduled to take flight aboard the powerful LVM3-M5 rocket, nicknamed 'Bahubali' for its impressive heavy-lift capabilities.

The fully integrated 43.5-meter-tall LVM3-M5 rocket has been moved to the second launch pad at the country's primary spaceport, with pre-launch operations progressing smoothly.

When & Where To Watch 'Bahubali' Lift-Off

The lift-off is set for 5:26 pm from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, marking a significant milestone as the heaviest satellite to be launched from Indian soil into a Geosynchronous Transfer Orbit (GTO).

The launch can be watched live on ISRO's YouTube channel. 

ISRO describes the LVM3 (Launch Vehicle Mark-3) as the agency’s premier heavy-lift launch rocket, engineered for placing payloads of up to 4,000 kg in GTO in a cost-effective manner. This will be the fifth operational flight for the LVM3 series, also known to scientists as the Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle (GSLV) Mk III.

Advancing India’s Space Capabilities

The three-stage LVM3 employs two S200 solid rocket boosters, a liquid propellant core stage, and a sophisticated cryogenic upper stage. This design enables ISRO to independently launch heavier communication satellites, offering payload capacity up to 4,000 kg to GTO and 8,000 kg to Low Earth Orbit.

The robust S200 boosters, crafted at the Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre in Thiruvananthapuram, and the core’s Vikas engines from the Liquid Propulsion Systems Centre, power the mission from lift-off to orbit.

While there has been speculation about the satellite’s potential military surveillance functions, ISRO has not officially commented on these claims.

Wide-Ranging Communication Services

CMS-03, a multi-band communication satellite, is expected to bolster connectivity across India and expansive oceanic regions. According to ISRO, the mission aims to enhance services for the entire Indian landmass and beyond.

This launch follows ISRO’s previous success with its heaviest ever satellite, GSAT-11—which weighed 5,854 kg and was sent into orbit from French Guiana in 2018 via the Ariane-5 VA-246 rocket.

Notably, the previous LVM3 mission was the celebrated Chandrayaan-3 launch, which made India the first nation to achieve a successful lunar landing near the Moon’s South Pole in 2023. Today, all eyes are once again on ISRO as it prepares for another breakthrough in space technology.

Published at : 02 Nov 2025 11:06 AM (IST)
Tags :
Sriharikota Andhra Pradesh ISRO
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Election 2025
JDU Mokama Candidate Anant Singh Arrested In Dularchand Murder Case, Named 'Prime Accused'
JDU Mokama Candidate Anant Singh Arrested In Dularchand Murder Case
World
Trump Hails 'G2 Meeting' With Xi Jinping As 'Great One', Calls For Lasting Peace And Success
Trump Hails 'G2 Meeting' With Xi Jinping As 'Great One', Calls For Lasting Peace And Success
Election 2025
Bihar Election: Amit Shah Warns Of ‘Jungle Raj’, Priyanka Gandhi Hits Out At ‘Delhi Rule’
Bihar Election: Amit Shah Warns Of ‘Jungle Raj’, Priyanka Gandhi Hits Out At ‘Delhi Rule’
Election 2025
Mokama Murder Fallout: Election Commission Transfers Top Officials, Suspends Two SHOs
Mokama Murder Fallout: Election Commission Transfers Top Officials, Suspends Two SHOs
Advertisement

Videos

Bihar Election Violence: Tension Escalates in Mokama After Dular Chand Yadav Murder, Police on High Alert
Bihar Politics: Dular Chand Yadav murder intensifies Mokama’s political war between Anant Singh and Suraj Bhan
Bihar Politics: Suraj Bhan Singh demands EC probe after Anant Singh’s Mokama murder charge
Bihar Election Violence: Father-Son Duo Shot Dead In Bhojpur Amid Rising Poll Tensions
PM Modi Leads Grand Unity Parade At Statue Of Unity On Sardar Patel’s 150th Birth Anniversary
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

ABP Live Tech
ABP Live Tech
The Age Of AI Is here. It's Scary, But Also A Second Chance For Professionals
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget