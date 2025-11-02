India's space ambitions are reaching new heights as the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) prepares to launch its heaviest communication satellite yet, CMS-03, on Sunday. The massive 4,410 kg satellite is scheduled to take flight aboard the powerful LVM3-M5 rocket, nicknamed 'Bahubali' for its impressive heavy-lift capabilities.

The fully integrated 43.5-meter-tall LVM3-M5 rocket has been moved to the second launch pad at the country's primary spaceport, with pre-launch operations progressing smoothly.

When & Where To Watch 'Bahubali' Lift-Off

The lift-off is set for 5:26 pm from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, marking a significant milestone as the heaviest satellite to be launched from Indian soil into a Geosynchronous Transfer Orbit (GTO).

The launch can be watched live on ISRO's YouTube channel.

🗓️ 2 Nov 2025 (Sunday)

ISRO describes the LVM3 (Launch Vehicle Mark-3) as the agency’s premier heavy-lift launch rocket, engineered for placing payloads of up to 4,000 kg in GTO in a cost-effective manner. This will be the fifth operational flight for the LVM3 series, also known to scientists as the Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle (GSLV) Mk III.

Advancing India’s Space Capabilities

The three-stage LVM3 employs two S200 solid rocket boosters, a liquid propellant core stage, and a sophisticated cryogenic upper stage. This design enables ISRO to independently launch heavier communication satellites, offering payload capacity up to 4,000 kg to GTO and 8,000 kg to Low Earth Orbit.

The robust S200 boosters, crafted at the Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre in Thiruvananthapuram, and the core’s Vikas engines from the Liquid Propulsion Systems Centre, power the mission from lift-off to orbit.

While there has been speculation about the satellite’s potential military surveillance functions, ISRO has not officially commented on these claims.

Wide-Ranging Communication Services

CMS-03, a multi-band communication satellite, is expected to bolster connectivity across India and expansive oceanic regions. According to ISRO, the mission aims to enhance services for the entire Indian landmass and beyond.

This launch follows ISRO’s previous success with its heaviest ever satellite, GSAT-11—which weighed 5,854 kg and was sent into orbit from French Guiana in 2018 via the Ariane-5 VA-246 rocket.

Notably, the previous LVM3 mission was the celebrated Chandrayaan-3 launch, which made India the first nation to achieve a successful lunar landing near the Moon’s South Pole in 2023. Today, all eyes are once again on ISRO as it prepares for another breakthrough in space technology.