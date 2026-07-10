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English NewsCities'They Once Tried To Offer Namaz In Hanumangarhi': Yogi Adityanath Targets Congress, SP

'They Once Tried To Offer Namaz In Hanumangarhi': Yogi Adityanath Targets Congress, SP

The chief minister also accused the Congress and the SP of opposing Ayodhya's development and ridiculing projects that have since been completed.

Written By : Deepika Bhatt |  Updated at : 10 Jul 2026 12:41 PM (IST)

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday accused the Congress and the Samajwadi Party of casting doubts on Lord Ram's existence and alleging that leaders who now speak about faith had once attempted to offer namaz on the steps of Hanumangarhi in Ayodhya.

Adityanath said those projecting themselves as champions of faith had previously tried to perform namaz at one of the city's most revered Hindu shrines. "Those who are now talking about Lord Ram and faith had recently attempted to offer namaz on the steps of Hanumangarhi," he said while addressing a public meeting in Ayodhya.

Opposition Mocked Ayodhya's Development: Yogi

The chief minister also accused the Congress and the SP of opposing Ayodhya's development and ridiculing projects that have since been completed.

"Nobody had imagined that Ayodhya would one day have an international airport. Samajwadi Party leaders used to mock the proposal. Today, the city has an international airport, but they are unhappy because it has been named after Maharishi Valmiki," Adityanath said.

'Can Hanuman Chalisa Be Recited at Jama Masjid?'

Referring to the alleged namaz incident at Hanumangarhi, Adityanath questioned why such an act was permitted and drew a comparison with religious practices at mosques.

"Can anyone recite the Hanuman Chalisa inside the Jama Masjid? Can any government make that happen? Can the Congress or the Samajwadi Party ensure that? If not, then why was such an act allowed on the steps of Hanumangarhi in Ayodhya?" he asked.

The chief minister further said the BJP had fulfilled the decades-old demand for the construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, while alleging that the Congress and the Samajwadi Party had repeatedly questioned the existence of Lord Ram.

About the author Deepika Bhatt

Deepika Bhatt is a Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English. With a keen eye on national politics and a firm pulse on what city readers crave, she likes breaking one story at a time. She ensures that news stories provide a comprehensive information package.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at deepikab@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 10 Jul 2026 12:41 PM (IST)
Tags :
Ram Temple SC YOGI ADITYANATH Ram Temple Theft
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