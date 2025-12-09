Woman Stabs Live-In Partner To Death In Lucknow

A 32-year-old man living in a live-in relationship was allegedly stabbed to death by his partner in the Salarjung area under the BBD police station in Lucknow, authorities reported on Tuesday.

According to police, the deceased, identified as Surya Pratap Singh, had been living with a woman, Ratna Devi, for nearly a decade. Singh’s two minor daughters also resided with the couple. Ratna Devi, a widow, had reportedly been living with him for several years.

Neighbours told investigators that they heard heated arguments coming from the residence the previous night but assumed it to be a routine domestic quarrel. The noise eventually subsided, and no one realized a violent incident had taken place. Police arrived the next morning, and the discovery of Singh’s body created panic and shock throughout the locality.

The residence is surrounded by fields, and locals stated that the family largely kept to themselves. Police have arrested the accused woman, Ratna Devi, and are questioning her to determine the motive behind the killing. Officers have sent the body for post-mortem examination and initiated further legal proceedings.

Authorities continue to investigate the circumstances of the crime as the community grapples with the disturbing incident.