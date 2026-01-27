Woman Kidnapped From Picnic Spot In Gurugram, Gets Saved As SUV Gets Stuck In Mud

A 23-year-old woman was allegedly abducted by a food vendor from Leopard Trail, a well-known picnic spot in the Aravalli hills near Gurugram, in the early hours of Sunday, triggering a police chase across the city.

The accused, identified as Gaurav Bhati (25), is said to have forced the woman into a Scorpio SUV and driven around for nearly an hour while police tracked the vehicle. The chase ended at Pandala village when the SUV got stuck in muddy terrain, following which Bhati abandoned the vehicle and fled. He was later arrested and booked for kidnapping and snatching. Police said additional charges, including sexual assault, may be added after the woman records her statement before a magistrate.

Woman Was With A Colleague

According to police sources, the woman and a colleague had arrived at Leopard Trail around 1.30 am on Saturday night and were sitting inside their car when Bhati allegedly began harassing them. When the two objected, an argument broke out. During the confrontation, Bhati reportedly grabbed the woman’s mobile phone and ran towards the SUV he was using. As she followed him to retrieve her phone, he allegedly overpowered her, pushed her into the vehicle, locked the doors, and drove away. Her colleague attempted to stop him but was shoved aside.

The colleague immediately alerted the police and shared details of the vehicle. Using the woman’s phone location, police tracked the Scorpio as it moved through several parts of the city, including Southern Peripheral Road, Subhash Chowk and Sector 74, before heading towards a remote, forested hill area.

The SUV, which Bhati had reportedly borrowed from another food vendor, got stuck while navigating muddy paths. Taking advantage of the moment, the woman screamed for help. Bhati then got out of the vehicle and ran away. Police reached the spot shortly after and rescued the woman.

Multiple Police Teams Formed

The vehicle’s registration details led investigators to its owner, who told police that Bhati had taken the car earlier, claiming he needed it to buy liquor. Multiple police teams were formed, and Bhati was arrested within a few hours.

A forensic team examined the area and collected evidence, while investigators are analysing location data to piece together the sequence of events. Police said a medical test confirmed that Bhati was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the incident.

During a crime scene reconstruction in the hilly area, Bhati allegedly tried to escape from custody. He fell on the uneven terrain, fracturing his right leg and sustaining facial injuries. He was hospitalised under police guard and later produced before a local court, which remanded him to judicial custody.

An FIR was initially registered under sections related to kidnapping and snatching. Police have since added charges for attempting to escape custody and obstructing public servants in the discharge of their duties.