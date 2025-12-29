Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Pink Saheli Smart Card is a Delhi Government initiative that allows women and transgender residents of Delhi aged 12 years and above to travel for free on DTC and Cluster buses. This card replaces the old pink paper ticket with a smart digital QR-based card. It carries the applicant’s name, photo, and basic details for easy verification. After a top-up, the same card can also be used for Delhi Metro travel.

The scheme focuses on women's empowerment, safety, savings, and promoting public transport across Delhi in a simple and modern way.

Pink Saheli Smart Card Apply Online Delhi: Step-by-Step Guide

If you are planning to apply for the Pink Saheli Smart Card, here is a simple step-by-step guide to help you understand the process clearly.

Step 1: Visit the Official Portal

Go to the official Delhi Transport or DTC website once the application process starts. The online application is not live yet, but updates will be shared soon.

Step 2: Open the Application Form

Look for the option related to Pink Saheli Smart Card Apply Online Delhi. Click on the application form link.

Step 3: Fill in Basic Details

Enter your personal details, such as name, age, gender, and Delhi residential address, carefully. Make sure all information matches your documents.

Step 4: Upload Required Documents

Upload scanned copies or clear photos of the required documents. This includes an Aadhaar card or Voter ID, address proof, and a passport-size photograph.

Step 5: Submit the Application

After checking all details, submit the form. You will then need to wait for document verification by the authorities.

Step 6: Card Delivery

Once verified and approved, the Pink Saheli Smart Card will be delivered to your registered address through the post.

Note: Offline application form filling will also be available soon at DTC centres across Delhi.

Pink Saheli Smart Card Eligibility & Required Documents

Before applying, make sure you meet the eligibility conditions. The applicant must be a woman or transgender person and a permanent resident of Delhi. The minimum age required is 12 years. A valid government ID proof is mandatory.

Documents You Will Need:

Aadhaar card or Voter ID

Delhi address proof

Passport-size photograph

Valid mobile number or email ID

This scheme helps daily commuters, students, and working individuals save money while travelling safely and independently.