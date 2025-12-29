Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeInfotainmentDelhi Govt To Launch Pink Saheli Card From New Year: Free Bus Travel Goes Digital For Women

Delhi Govt To Launch Pink Saheli Card From New Year: Free Bus Travel Goes Digital For Women

Delhi to roll out Pink Saheli smart card for free DTC bus rides for women, replacing paper tickets and benefiting 2 crore women commuters monthly.

By : Suyash Sahay | Updated at : 29 Dec 2025 12:27 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Starting from the New Year, women commuters in Delhi will be able to avail free rides on Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) buses using the new Pink Saheli smart card.

This smart card will be mandatory for women availing of free rides in DTC buses as the government finalises the rollout modalities. The move aims to bring greater transparency and efficiency to the scheme, which currently serves nearly 2 crore women every month.

Pink Saheli Card to Replace Paper Tickets

The Delhi Transport Department has finalised two private vendors to issue the smart cards.

Officials revealed that dedicated counters will be set up across the city, allowing women to apply using their Delhi Aadhaar as proof of identity.

Counters will be operational at district magistrate (DM) and sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) offices, bus depots, and Common Service Centres (CSCs), ensuring commuters can conveniently obtain the card.

The Pink Saheli card, which current reports suggest could be launched sometime after January 14, 2026, will be available exclusively to girls and women aged 12 years and above who are residents of Delhi.

Once issued, commuters will need to tap the card on the electronic ticketing machine (ETM) carried by bus conductors to access free travel.

Officials noted that the new digital system will replace the paper-based pink ticket method used since the free bus travel scheme began in October 2019.

Additional Smart Card Categories

In addition to the Pink Saheli card, selected banks will issue two other types of smart cards. The first will cater to bus pass holders from more than 12 categories, including senior citizens, persons with disabilities, sportspersons, war widows, and national award winners.

The second card is a general-purpose smart card for all commuters, functioning on a prepaid basis with full KYC requirements, including the passenger's name and photograph, similar to a metro card.

 

 

Related Video

Breaking News: Massive Protests Outside Supreme Court Ahead of Unnao Rape Case Hearing

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.
Read
Published at : 29 Dec 2025 12:23 PM (IST)
Tags :
Delhi Transport Corporation Delhi Pink Saheli Card DTC Free Bus Ride Digital Bus Ticket Delhi
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
‘Very Horrific Case’: SC Halts Kuldeep Sengar’s Bail In Unnao Rape Case
‘Very Horrific Case’: SC Halts Kuldeep Sengar’s Bail In Unnao Rape Case
World
Hindu Family's House Set Ablaze In Bangladesh, Taslima Nasreen Reacts After Visuals Surface
Hindu Family's House Set Ablaze In Bangladesh, Taslima Nasreen Reacts After Visuals Surface
India
128 Flights Cancelled At Delhi Airport As Dense Fog And Toxic Smog Hit Air Operations
128 Flights Cancelled At Delhi Airport As Dense Fog And Toxic Smog Hit Air Operations
Cities
Tatanagar-Ernakulam Express Train Catches Fire In Andhra Pradesh, 1 Killed
Tatanagar-Ernakulam Express Train Catches Fire In Andhra Pradesh, 1 Killed
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Massive Protests Outside Supreme Court Ahead of Unnao Rape Case Hearing
Breaking News: Supreme Court to Hear Bail Challenge in Unnao Rape Case, CBI Opposes Bail
Breaking News: Supreme Court to Hear Key Bail Challenge in Unnao Rape Case
Delhi Winter: Dense Fog Grips Delhi-NCR, Visibility Drops Sharply as Weather Department Issues Alert
Breaking News: Supreme Court to Hear Key Case on Aravalli Hills Definition
Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
Opinion | Bangladesh Wants To Buy Typhoon, Must Learn Lessons From Pakistan
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget