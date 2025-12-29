Delhi Govt To Launch Pink Saheli Card From New Year: Free Bus Travel Goes Digital For Women

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Starting from the New Year, women commuters in Delhi will be able to avail free rides on Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) buses using the new Pink Saheli smart card.

This smart card will be mandatory for women availing of free rides in DTC buses as the government finalises the rollout modalities. The move aims to bring greater transparency and efficiency to the scheme, which currently serves nearly 2 crore women every month.

Pink Saheli Card to Replace Paper Tickets

The Delhi Transport Department has finalised two private vendors to issue the smart cards.

Officials revealed that dedicated counters will be set up across the city, allowing women to apply using their Delhi Aadhaar as proof of identity.

Counters will be operational at district magistrate (DM) and sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) offices, bus depots, and Common Service Centres (CSCs), ensuring commuters can conveniently obtain the card.

The Pink Saheli card, which current reports suggest could be launched sometime after January 14, 2026, will be available exclusively to girls and women aged 12 years and above who are residents of Delhi.

Once issued, commuters will need to tap the card on the electronic ticketing machine (ETM) carried by bus conductors to access free travel.

Officials noted that the new digital system will replace the paper-based pink ticket method used since the free bus travel scheme began in October 2019.

Additional Smart Card Categories

In addition to the Pink Saheli card, selected banks will issue two other types of smart cards. The first will cater to bus pass holders from more than 12 categories, including senior citizens, persons with disabilities, sportspersons, war widows, and national award winners.

The second card is a general-purpose smart card for all commuters, functioning on a prepaid basis with full KYC requirements, including the passenger's name and photograph, similar to a metro card.