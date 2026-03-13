Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaIPLIsrael Iran ConflictT20 World Cup 2026Web StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesDelhi Sees May-Like Heat In March As IMD Issues Heatwave Alert; Rain To Bring Relief Soon: Check Forecast

Delhi Sees May-Like Heat In March As IMD Issues Heatwave Alert; Rain To Bring Relief Soon: Check Forecast

The India Meteorological Department has issued a heatwave and humid heat alert for multiple states between March 12 and March 18. A drop in temperature is expected soon due to western disturbance.

By : ABP Live News | Edited By: Apoorva Gupta | Updated at : 13 Mar 2026 03:26 PM (IST)

Several parts of the country have begun experiencing intense heat as early as March, with temperatures rising well above the seasonal average. In Delhi-NCR, residents say the weather already feels similar to the peak summer months of May and June.

The India Meteorological Department has issued a heatwave and humid heat alert for multiple states between March 12 and March 18, 2026, warning that daytime temperatures could remain significantly above normal levels.

Heatwave Conditions In West, Central India

According to the weather department, temperatures are climbing rapidly in several areas of western and central India, creating conditions favourable for heatwaves.

Meteorologists say the mercury could remain several degrees above normal in many places, leading to intense heat during the daytime.

Experts have noted that such high temperatures in early March indicate an unusual weather pattern. People have been advised to limit exposure to the sun during the day and stay hydrated.

Western Disturbance May Bring Weather Change

The IMD has said that a new Western Disturbance is likely to become active between March 14 and March 16.

Its impact could bring partial cloud cover and light rainfall to the Delhi-NCR region. The change in weather may result in a slight drop in temperatures and provide some relief from the ongoing heat.

For March 13, the maximum temperature in Delhi is expected to remain between 33°C and 35°C.

Heat Likely To Continue For Next Two Days

Weather officials said warm conditions are expected to persist for the next two days before the western disturbance becomes active around March 15.

During this period, the maximum temperature could range between approximately 30°C and 32°C. Following the weather system’s arrival, temperatures may dip slightly, bringing temporary relief from the heat.

Temperature Much Above Normal

Data from the IMD showed that temperatures in several parts of Delhi were significantly above normal on Thursday.

At the Safdarjung Observatory, the city’s primary weather station, the maximum temperature was recorded at 35.8°C, which was 6.9 degrees above the seasonal average. The minimum temperature stood at 18.2°C.

Related Video

Alvida Jumma: Shia Community Prays for Peace Amid Iran Tensions in Delhi & Jaipur

About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
Read
Published at : 13 Mar 2026 03:26 PM (IST)
Tags :
Delhi Weather Heatwave IMD DELHI NEWS
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
Delhi Sees May-Like Heat In March As IMD Issues Heatwave Alert; Rain To Bring Relief Soon: Check Forecast
Delhi Sees May-Like Heat In March As IMD Issues Heatwave Alert; Rain To Bring Relief Soon: Check Forecast
Cities
Law Student Found Hanging At Bihar University Hostel One Month After Engagement; Suicide Note Found
Law Student Found Hanging At Bihar University Hostel One Month After Engagement; Suicide Note Found
Cities
LPG Shortage Crisis: Why Auto Rides May Get Costlier And Breweries Are Feeling The Heat
LPG Shortage Crisis: Why Auto Rides May Get Costlier And Breweries Are Feeling The Heat
Cities
Bihar-Born Sailor Killed In Drone Strike On Oil Tanker Near Iraq Amid US-Iran Tensions
Bihar-Born Sailor Killed In Drone Strike On Oil Tanker Near Iraq Amid US-Iran Tensions
Advertisement

Videos

Alvida Jumma: Shia Community Prays for Peace Amid Iran Tensions in Delhi & Jaipur
Tehran Kurdish March: Global Kurdish Day Observed Amid US Drone Strikes on Iran
Ramadan Peace Report: Jumma Prayers Across India Seek Calm Amid Middle East Conflict
UP Politics Alert: Controversy Erupts Over CO Kuldeep Kumar’s Statement in Sambhal
Political Debate: Controversial Police Statement Sparks Clash Between SP & BJP Spo
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Iran War Persists, India Allows Chinese Investments, U.S. Pressures Delhi
Opinion
Embed widget