Several parts of the country have begun experiencing intense heat as early as March, with temperatures rising well above the seasonal average. In Delhi-NCR, residents say the weather already feels similar to the peak summer months of May and June.

The India Meteorological Department has issued a heatwave and humid heat alert for multiple states between March 12 and March 18, 2026, warning that daytime temperatures could remain significantly above normal levels.

Heatwave Conditions In West, Central India

According to the weather department, temperatures are climbing rapidly in several areas of western and central India, creating conditions favourable for heatwaves.

Meteorologists say the mercury could remain several degrees above normal in many places, leading to intense heat during the daytime.

Experts have noted that such high temperatures in early March indicate an unusual weather pattern. People have been advised to limit exposure to the sun during the day and stay hydrated.

Western Disturbance May Bring Weather Change

The IMD has said that a new Western Disturbance is likely to become active between March 14 and March 16.

Its impact could bring partial cloud cover and light rainfall to the Delhi-NCR region. The change in weather may result in a slight drop in temperatures and provide some relief from the ongoing heat.

For March 13, the maximum temperature in Delhi is expected to remain between 33°C and 35°C.

Heat Likely To Continue For Next Two Days

Weather officials said warm conditions are expected to persist for the next two days before the western disturbance becomes active around March 15.

During this period, the maximum temperature could range between approximately 30°C and 32°C. Following the weather system’s arrival, temperatures may dip slightly, bringing temporary relief from the heat.

Temperature Much Above Normal

Data from the IMD showed that temperatures in several parts of Delhi were significantly above normal on Thursday.

At the Safdarjung Observatory, the city’s primary weather station, the maximum temperature was recorded at 35.8°C, which was 6.9 degrees above the seasonal average. The minimum temperature stood at 18.2°C.