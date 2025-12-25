Nine Charred To Death As Bus Catches Fire After Lorry Collision In Chitradurga

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







At least nine people lost their lives in a horrific road accident after a private sleeper coach bus caught fire following a head-on collision with a container lorry in Karnataka’s Chitradurga district early Friday morning.

The devastating crash, which unfolded in the dead of night, has left several others injured and raised fresh concerns about road safety on national highways.

Deadly Collision on Bengaluru–Gokarna Route

According to the police, the sleeper coach bus was travelling from Bengaluru to the coastal town of Gokarna when the accident occurred. The bus collided head-on with a container lorry, triggering a massive fire that rapidly spread through the vehicle.

The impact was so severe that the bus was engulfed in flames within moments, leaving passengers trapped inside with little time to escape.

Lorry Crossed Divider, Driver Killed

Chitradurga Police said preliminary findings suggest that the lorry driver may have fallen asleep while driving. Investigators believe the container lorry jumped the central divider before crashing into the oncoming bus.

“The lorry driver died on the spot. There were 32 passengers on the bus,” police officials said. “So far, 21 injured passengers have been admitted to hospitals. We are also checking if anyone else is missing.”

VIDEO | Chitradurga, Karnataka: Over 10 people are feared dead in a lorry-bus collision on National Highway 48 near Gorlathu village in Hiriyur taluk.



The bus, travelling from Bengaluru to Shivamogga, caught fire following the crash. Nine passengers reportedly escaped unhurt,… pic.twitter.com/dj75qIiIws — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) December 25, 2025

Bus Reduced to Ashes, Passengers Trapped

Following the collision, the bus caught fire almost instantly and was completely gutted. Nine passengers were charred to death in the blaze, while several others suffered injuries as they struggled to escape the burning vehicle.

The injured were rushed to nearby hospitals in Hiriyur and Chitradurga, where they are currently undergoing treatment.

Survivor Recalls Terrifying Moments

A survivor, identified as Aditya, described the terrifying moments after the crash. He said the bus had departed from Bengaluru around 11:30 pm, and the accident took place at approximately 2 am.

“I was thrown down after the impact. I broke the glass and somehow managed to get out,” he recalled. “People were screaming everywhere, but within seconds, the fire had spread across the bus.”

His account paints a chilling picture of chaos, fear, and helplessness as passengers tried to save themselves amid the flames.

Questions Over Night-Time Highway Safety

The tragic incident once again highlights the dangers of night-time travel and driver fatigue on long highway routes. As authorities continue their investigation, questions remain about enforcement, rest norms for drivers, and safety measures for long-distance buses.