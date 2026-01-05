WB Elections 2026: Key SIR Meet In Delhi As EC Weighs Voting Phases

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





The Election Commission is holding a meeting in New Delhi on Saturday during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) hearing phase to assess security requirements for the upcoming state Assembly elections.

Central Forces Requirement on Agenda

According to sources, the meeting will focus on the number of companies of central armed police forces needed for the elections. This assessment will depend on how many phases the Commission plans to conduct polling in.

Representatives of the Union Home Ministry are attending the meeting along with officials of the Election Commission. State Chief Electoral Officer Manoj Kumar Agarwal travelled to Delhi on Friday to participate in the discussions. State police nodal officer Anand Kumar is also present.

Phasing of Polls Under Discussion

Sources said the number of polling phases is a key issue under consideration, as it will directly influence the scale of central force deployment. While the Election Commission has described the meeting as preliminary, officials indicated that further rounds of discussion will follow.

There is speculation that the number of phases could be reduced compared to previous elections. If polling is conducted in fewer phases, the requirement for central forces is expected to increase.

Reference to Previous Elections

In the 2019 elections, polling was held in eight phases. Whether the Commission will reduce the number of phases this time remains an open question.

Key Meeting Ahead of Final Voter List

Officials said the meeting assumes significance as it is taking place ahead of the publication of the final voter list. While no final decisions are expected at this stage, the discussions are seen as an important step in preparations for the Assembly elections.