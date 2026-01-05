Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsIndiaSupreme Court Dismisses Plea Against PM’s Chadar Offering Practice At Ajmer Sharif Dargah

Supreme Court Dismisses Plea Against PM's Chadar Offering Practice At Ajmer Sharif Dargah

A Bench headed by Chief Justice of India Justice Surya Kant said, “This is not a matter that requires adjudication by the court.”

By : Nipun Sehgal | Updated at : 05 Jan 2026 04:25 PM (IST)
The Supreme Court on Friday dismissed a petition challenging the long-standing practice of sending a ceremonial chadar to the Ajmer Sharif Dargah on behalf of the Prime Minister, observing that the issue does not warrant judicial scrutiny.

A Bench headed by Chief Justice of India Justice Surya Kant said, “This is not a matter that requires adjudication by the court.”

Petition Challenged Government’s Religious Neutrality

The petition was filed by Jitendra Singh Bisen, chief of the Vishva Vaidik Sanatan Sangh, and Vishnu Gupta, president of the Hindu Sena. The petitioners argued that offering a chadar at the dargah by persons holding constitutional office violated the principle of state neutrality.

They sought a direction restraining Prime Minister Narendra Modi from offering a chadar during the 814th Urs of Sufi saint Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti.

Bench Declines to Hear Matter

The Bench, comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi, declined to entertain the plea. The judges observed that since the chadar had already been offered this year, the matter had become infructuous.

“This is not an issue on which the court should render a decision,” the Bench said.

Pending Civil Suit Not Affected: Court

During the hearing, the Supreme Court took note of a separate civil suit pending before an Ajmer court that claims the Ajmer Sharif Dargah was built on the site of a Hindu temple.

The judges clarified that their order dismissing the present petition would have no bearing on those proceedings. “The suit is pending—pursue it. This order will have no effect on that case,” the Chief Justice said.

Long-Standing Tradition

It was noted that the tradition of the Prime Minister sending a chadar to the Ajmer Sharif Dargah has been followed for several decades and continues under the current government.

The petitioners had contended that since the dargah is alleged to have been constructed over a demolished Shiva temple, a matter under consideration by a lower court, any ceremonial offering by the government could prejudice a fair hearing in that case.

Published at : 05 Jan 2026 04:10 PM (IST)
Tags :
Ajmer Sharif Dargah SUpreme COurt Plea Against PM's Chadar Offering Dismissed
