Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaT20 World Cup 2026Web StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesDelhi Temperatures To Touch 35°C After Holi, Check IMD Forecast

Delhi Temperatures To Touch 35°C After Holi, Check IMD Forecast

The India Meteorological Department reported that on March 1, the maximum temperature ranged between 31°C and 32°C, while the minimum stood at 16°C.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 02 Mar 2026 08:04 AM (IST)

Delhi Weather Today: Heat has become increasingly intense in Delhi NCR at the very start of March, with temperatures already turning uncomfortable. February 2026 has been recorded as the warmest February in the past three years, and mercury levels have continued to climb sharply since the beginning of March. Scorching sunshine has prevailed since March 1, and the maximum temperature is expected to reach 35°C by March 7. According to the India Meteorological Department, there is currently no possibility of rainfall and the weather is expected to remain clear.

February 2026 broke the heat record of the past three years. March, too, has begun with intense sunlight and rising heat. Since March 1, skies have remained clear and daytime sunshine has grown stronger.

Delhi Weather Forecast Till March 7

The India Meteorological Department reported that on March 1, the maximum temperature ranged between 31°C and 32°C, while the minimum stood at 16°C. From March 4 onward, temperatures are expected to rise further. By March 7, the maximum temperature could touch 35°C, with the minimum likely to hover around 17°C. In the second week of March, the mercury may even climb above 35°C.

Strong Winds But Limited Relief

Currently, winds are blowing across Delhi NCR at speeds of around 33 kmph. However, wind speeds may decrease in the coming days, potentially intensifying the impact of the heat. Meteorologists believe temperatures will continue to rise steadily as March progresses, and residents are advised to take precautions during daytime hours.

At present, no western disturbance is active over the region, which means there is no likelihood of rainfall in the near future. The weather is expected to remain stable, and maximum temperatures in March are likely to stay above normal. However, the India Meteorological Department has not yet issued a clear assessment on how severe the summer may be this year.

Related Video

Emergency Alert: International Atomic Energy Agency Calls Urgent Meeting

About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
Read
Published at : 02 Mar 2026 08:04 AM (IST)
Tags :
Delhi Weather Today DELHI NEWS Holi Weather Forecast
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
Delhi Temperatures To Touch 35°C After Holi, Check IMD Forecast
Delhi Temperatures To Touch 35°C After Holi, Check IMD Forecast
Cities
Body Found In Veg Biryani Shop's Freezer In Lucknow, Police Launch Probe
Body Found In Veg Biryani Shop's Freezer In Lucknow, Police Launch Probe
Cities
Muslim Bodies In Lucknow To Hold Protests To Condemn Khamenei's Killing
Muslim Bodies In Lucknow To Hold Protests To Condemn Khamenei's Killing
Cities
Delhi Traffic Advisory For March 1: What You Need To Know Before Stepping Out
Delhi Traffic Advisory For March 1: What You Need To Know Before Stepping Out
Advertisement

Videos

Emergency Alert: International Atomic Energy Agency Calls Urgent Meeting
Breaking news: Destruction Reported in Doha After Iranian Strike
Breaking News: Panic at Dubai International Airport Amid Iranian Strikes
Regional Fallout: Anger Over Ali Khamenei’s Death Spreads to Pakistan
Breaking news: Protesters Target U.S. Consulate in Karachi After Khamenei’s Death
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Aryan Kumar
Aryan Kumar
OPINION | Iran-Israel Strikes Highlight Risks In Gulf’s US Security Dependence
Opinion
Embed widget