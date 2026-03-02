Delhi Temperatures To Touch 35°C After Holi, Check IMD Forecast

Delhi Weather Today: Heat has become increasingly intense in Delhi NCR at the very start of March, with temperatures already turning uncomfortable. February 2026 has been recorded as the warmest February in the past three years, and mercury levels have continued to climb sharply since the beginning of March. Scorching sunshine has prevailed since March 1, and the maximum temperature is expected to reach 35°C by March 7. According to the India Meteorological Department, there is currently no possibility of rainfall and the weather is expected to remain clear.

February 2026 broke the heat record of the past three years. March, too, has begun with intense sunlight and rising heat. Since March 1, skies have remained clear and daytime sunshine has grown stronger.

Delhi Weather Forecast Till March 7

The India Meteorological Department reported that on March 1, the maximum temperature ranged between 31°C and 32°C, while the minimum stood at 16°C. From March 4 onward, temperatures are expected to rise further. By March 7, the maximum temperature could touch 35°C, with the minimum likely to hover around 17°C. In the second week of March, the mercury may even climb above 35°C.

Strong Winds But Limited Relief

Currently, winds are blowing across Delhi NCR at speeds of around 33 kmph. However, wind speeds may decrease in the coming days, potentially intensifying the impact of the heat. Meteorologists believe temperatures will continue to rise steadily as March progresses, and residents are advised to take precautions during daytime hours.

At present, no western disturbance is active over the region, which means there is no likelihood of rainfall in the near future. The weather is expected to remain stable, and maximum temperatures in March are likely to stay above normal. However, the India Meteorological Department has not yet issued a clear assessment on how severe the summer may be this year.