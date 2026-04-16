Kalbaisakhi Storm Alert In West Bengal, Rain Likely In Multiple Districts

Kalbaisakhi Storm: Thunderstorms and rain are likely to continue across West Bengal today, with the weather department issuing a yellow alert for multiple districts. Gusty winds with speeds of 30–40 kmph are expected, while Kolkata is likely to witness a cloudy sky throughout the day with chances of rain in the afternoon.

According to the Alipore Meteorological Department, districts such as Bankura, East Burdwan, West Burdwan, Birbhum, Nadia, and North 24 Parganas are likely to receive light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms. In some places, strong winds and lightning may also occur, with wind speeds reaching up to 50–60 kmph.

Rain Alert In South Bengal

Other districts in South Bengal may also experience light to moderate rain and thunderstorms at isolated places, with wind speeds ranging between 40–50 kmph.

Additionally, hot and humid conditions are expected in parts of South Bengal, including Purulia, Bankura, West Burdwan, Jhargram, and West Midnapore.

Weather activity is expected to continue in the coming days, with light to moderate rainfall and thunderstorms likely across South Bengal districts. Gusty winds of 30–40 kmph and lightning strikes may also occur in isolated areas.

In North Bengal, districts such as Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri, and Kalimpong are likely to receive light to moderate rainfall till Saturday. Thunderstorm activity along with lightning is also expected in Cooch Behar and Alipurduar, with gusty winds reaching speeds of 30–40 kmph.

The weather department has advised residents to remain cautious amid the possibility of sudden storms and lightning.