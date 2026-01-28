Cold Wave Set To Intensify In North India As IMD Warns Of More Winter Rain In UP, Bihar

People across India are already struggling with severe cold, and persistent rainfall has made conditions even tougher. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an alert for moderate to heavy rain in eight states over the next 10 hours, warning that strong winds blowing at speeds of 40–50 kmph could significantly disrupt daily life.

Weather experts say the rainfall will trigger a further drop in temperatures, intensifying the cold. Elderly people, children and those with pre-existing illnesses are likely to be most affected. Cold wave conditions are expected to worsen in several parts of north India, while heavy snowfall in hill states could pose risks for tourists.

Rain Alert for These 8 States

The IMD has warned of moderate to heavy rainfall in Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra, Uttarakhand and Sikkim. Thunderstorms accompanied by strong winds are likely in these regions. In Uttarakhand, wind speeds could touch 60 kmph in some areas on January 28. Bihar may witness rain, lightning and winds of 30–40 kmph, while parts of Sikkim could see hailstorms. Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh are likely to receive light to moderate rain with thunder.

Fresh Western Disturbance Ahead

The weather department has also indicated that a new western disturbance may affect north-west India from the night of January 30, 2026. Its impact could bring heavy rain and snowfall to the western Himalayas and adjoining plains on February 1 and 2, leading to a further temperature drop of 2–3 degrees Celsius.

Cold Wave Alert in 17 Districts of North India

IMD has issued a cold wave warning for 17 districts in north India on January 28. In Uttar Pradesh, Prayagraj, Ayodhya, Amroha, Azamgarh, Ballia, Basti, Badaun, Kanpur, Lalitpur and Mahoba are likely to experience intensified cold. In Delhi and Haryana’s Gurugram, Faridabad, Sonipat, Yamunanagar and Panipat, strong and chilly morning winds are expected. Punjab districts including Amritsar, Bathinda, Firozpur, Faridkot, Fatehgarh Sahib, Moga and Rupnagar will also remain under cold wave conditions.

Weather Update for Delhi, UP and Bihar

Delhi has no rain alert for January 28, but cold conditions will persist. The capital’s maximum temperature is likely to hover around 18°C, with the minimum near 8°C. Notably, temperatures had dropped by around 4 degrees after rainfall on January 23. In Uttar Pradesh, both eastern and western regions are under a heavy rain alert. Districts such as Lucknow, Kanpur, Lakhimpur Kheri, Bahraich, Gonda, Basti, Barabanki, Gorakhpur and Deoria may see rain with strong winds. Lucknow’s temperature could range between 18°C and 12°C.

Bihar is also expected to feel the impact of rain on January 28. East and West Champaran, Gopalganj, Siwan and Sitamarhi may witness moderate to heavy rainfall with lightning over the next 15 hours. Patna’s maximum temperature may reach 22°C, while the minimum could be around 13°C.

Conditions in Uttarakhand, Himachal and J&K

Uttarakhand is on alert for heavy rain and strong winds on January 28. Wind speeds of 50–60 kmph are likely in Nainital, Pithoragarh, Bageshwar, Almora, Champawat and Udham Singh Nagar. Temperatures in Mussoorie may range between 16°C and 8°C, while Dehradun could see 18°C to 8°C. Himachal Pradesh has no rain alert, but cold wave conditions will continue in Kangra, Mandi, Solan, Hamirpur and Sirmaur. In Manali, temperatures have dropped to between minus 1°C and minus 10°C, with continuous snowfall in several areas. Jammu and Kashmir has no rain alert for January 28, though cold morning winds are expected. Srinagar’s maximum temperature may be around 3°C, with the minimum near minus 6°C.

Weather Woes Continue in Rajasthan and MP

Rajasthan will not receive rain, but dense fog has increased difficulties for residents. Morning visibility may remain extremely low in Hanumangarh, Churu, Sikar, Alwar, Bharatpur, Karauli and Dholpur. Jaipur’s temperature is expected to range between 19°C and 9°C. In Madhya Pradesh, a moderate to heavy rain alert has been issued for January 28. Chhatarpur, Shivpuri, Satna, Panna, Rewa and Tikamgarh may experience rainfall accompanied by strong winds. Bhopal’s maximum temperature is estimated at 22°C, with the minimum around 11°C.