Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Web StoriesIdeas of IndiaEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesWATCH : Indian Army Blasts Terrorist Hideout Cave In Kishtwar During Operation

WATCH : Indian Army Blasts Terrorist Hideout Cave In Kishtwar During Operation

Indian Army blasted a cave suspected as a terrorist hideout in Kishtwar, J&K, during an ongoing anti-terror operation.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 12 Aug 2025 11:18 AM (IST)

The Indian Army launched an anti-terror operation on Sunday morning in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kishtwar district after receiving intelligence about the presence of terrorists in the area. Early Sunday, the terrorists were spotted, and contact was established, which soon escalated into heavy gunfire from both sides.

The previous day, terrorists were seen entering a natural cave suspected to be their hideout and possibly used as an escape route. In response, the Army fired rocket launchers at the cave’s entrance, creating a massive smoke cloud that shook the surrounding area. It remains unclear whether any terrorists were neutralized in the attack.

Hideouts In Natural Cave

Kishtwar district, along with seven other districts in Jammu province of Jammu and Kashmir, has emerged as a significant security concern due to the increased presence of highly trained terrorists from Pakistan. This region had remained free of terrorism until 2021, but it has now witnessed some major terrorist attacks and ongoing encounters.

While security forces are working to flush out terrorists hiding in the mountains of Kishtwar, hundreds of troops are also engaged in one of the longest anti-terror operations in the dense forests of Akhal in Kulgam district.

Operation In Akhal

Amidst heavy gunfire and occasional explosions, drones have also been used to drop explosives on targeted areas within the thick alpine forests of Akhal.

The operation, which began on August 1, has now entered its 11th day. On Saturday, two Indian Army soldiers were killed and two others injured during a fierce gunfight when terrorists, who seem to be well entrenched in the dense forest, launched grenade attacks. Initially, one local terrorist was killed, but as the encounter moved deeper into the forest, the situation has become more challenging for the forces. Official reports say that so far, 10 security personnel have been wounded during the operation.

Published at : 12 Aug 2025 11:18 AM (IST)
Tags :
Jammu And Kashmir Indian Army Security Forces Gunfight Kishtwar Terrorists Terrorist Hideout Anti-terror Operation Cave Blast
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Business
US-China Tariff Truce Extended To November, Traders See Relief As Trump Warns Over Russian Oil
US-China Tariff Truce Extended To November, Traders See Relief As Trump Warns Over Russian Oil
World
‘Big Blow To Russia’: Trump On Tariffs Targeting India’s Oil Imports Ahead Of Alaska Talks
‘Big Blow To Russia’: Trump On Tariffs Targeting India’s Oil Imports Ahead Of Alaska Talks
India
PM Modi In Call With Ukraine’s Zelenskyy Stresses ‘Consistent Position’ On War, Leaders Plan September Meeting
Modi In Call With Zelenskyy Stresses ‘Consistent Position’ On Ukraine War, Bilateral Meet In Sept
India
MEA Slams Pakistan’s ‘Nuclear Sabre-Rattling’ After Asim Munir’s Threat From ‘Soil Of Friendly Third Country’ US
MEA Slams Pak’s ‘Nuclear Sabre-Rattling’ After Munir’s Threat From ‘Soil Of Friendly Third Country’ US
Advertisement

Videos

Alert: Landslide Shuts Badrinath Highway In Rudraprayag, Vehicles Stuck Amid Heavy Debris
Breaking News: Rahul, Akhilesh Lead March Against Election Commission; Arrests Made | ABP NEWS
Breaking: Landslide Halts Jammu-Poonch Highway, Restoration Work Underway Amid Heavy Rains
Breaking News: USA Declares Baloch Liberation Army a Terrorist Organization | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: Heavy Rainfall Floods Delhi NCR and Causes Devastation in Dehradun | ABP NEWS
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

ABP Live Business
ABP Live Business
Why Gen Z Will Dominate The Workforce — And How Leaders Should Prepare
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget