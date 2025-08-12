WATCH : Indian Army Blasts Terrorist Hideout Cave In Kishtwar During Operation

The Indian Army launched an anti-terror operation on Sunday morning in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kishtwar district after receiving intelligence about the presence of terrorists in the area. Early Sunday, the terrorists were spotted, and contact was established, which soon escalated into heavy gunfire from both sides.

The previous day, terrorists were seen entering a natural cave suspected to be their hideout and possibly used as an escape route. In response, the Army fired rocket launchers at the cave’s entrance, creating a massive smoke cloud that shook the surrounding area. It remains unclear whether any terrorists were neutralized in the attack.

Hideouts In Natural Cave

⚠️ Kishtwar Encounter : Terrorists in a cave; Army uses rocket launchers to flush them out. Operation ongoing.pic.twitter.com/Iq4rX0N6j6 — Tar21Operator (@Tar21Operator) August 10, 2025

Kishtwar district, along with seven other districts in Jammu province of Jammu and Kashmir, has emerged as a significant security concern due to the increased presence of highly trained terrorists from Pakistan. This region had remained free of terrorism until 2021, but it has now witnessed some major terrorist attacks and ongoing encounters.

While security forces are working to flush out terrorists hiding in the mountains of Kishtwar, hundreds of troops are also engaged in one of the longest anti-terror operations in the dense forests of Akhal in Kulgam district.

Operation In Akhal

Amidst heavy gunfire and occasional explosions, drones have also been used to drop explosives on targeted areas within the thick alpine forests of Akhal.

The operation, which began on August 1, has now entered its 11th day. On Saturday, two Indian Army soldiers were killed and two others injured during a fierce gunfight when terrorists, who seem to be well entrenched in the dense forest, launched grenade attacks. Initially, one local terrorist was killed, but as the encounter moved deeper into the forest, the situation has become more challenging for the forces. Official reports say that so far, 10 security personnel have been wounded during the operation.