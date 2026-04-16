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HomeCitiesKerala Man Dies After Cracker Explodes In Hand During Vishu Celebrations

Kerala Man Dies After Cracker Explodes In Hand During Vishu Celebrations

A 34-year-old man died after a firecracker exploded in his hand during Vishu celebrations in Sreekrishnapuram, with police suspecting cardiac arrest following the accident.

By : PTI | Updated at : 16 Apr 2026 01:52 PM (IST)

A 34-year-old man died after a cracker exploded in his hand while celebrating Vishu at Sreekrishnapuram here, police said on Thursday.

The deceased has been identified as Dileep, a native of Sreekrishnapuram.

According to police, as part of Vishu celebrations, Dileep and his friends were bursting crackers at a club in Sreekrishnapuram at around 8.30 pm on Wednesday.

Police said Dileep lit a cracker while holding others in his other hand.

A spark from the bursting cracker ignited the crackers he was holding, causing him severe injuries, officials said.

Dileep was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he died at around 10.30 pm.

Police said hospital authorities suspect that he died due to cardiac arrest following the accident.

The exact cause of death will be confirmed after the postmortem, police said.

Sreekrishnapuram police have registered a case and started an investigation. 

This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.

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Published at : 16 Apr 2026 01:52 PM (IST)
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Kerala Vishu Celebration Vishu Sreekrishnapuram
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